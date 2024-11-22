The Steamie: Scotland's killer road - Inside the A9 saga

The latest episode of The Steamie is available now | National World

The latest episode of The Scotsman’s politics podcast is available now

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A9 is known throughout Scotland as a dangerous and unreliable road, while delays over its dualling have been the focus of political controversy.

The latest episode of The Steamie is available now | National World

In this special episode of The Steamie, Rachel Amery, The Scotsman’s political correspondent, and Alastair Dalton, The Scotsman’s transport correspondent, take you inside the long-running saga.