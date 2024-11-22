The Steamie: Scotland's killer road - Inside the A9 saga
The latest episode of The Scotsman’s politics podcast is available now
The A9 is known throughout Scotland as a dangerous and unreliable road, while delays over its dualling have been the focus of political controversy.
In this special episode of The Steamie, Rachel Amery, The Scotsman’s political correspondent, and Alastair Dalton, The Scotsman’s transport correspondent, take you inside the long-running saga.
They are joined by road safety expert Neil Greig to discuss what went wrong and why, and the very real human impact.
Comments
0 comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.