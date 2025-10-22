A9 dualling: Drivers warned of delays from traffic lights and speed limit cut to 30mph
Drivers face delays during some two weeks of disruption as part of the dualling of Scotland’s main north-south route next month.
Temporary traffic lights and a 30mph speed limit will be introduced during work on the A9 south of Inverness from Monday November 3.
Vehicles will be re-routed over a 200-metre section at Lynebeg, near the Moy railway bridge in the latest stage of the Tomatin-Moy section upgrade.
The traffic lights will be in operation between 7.30am and 9.30pm on weekdays. No work will take place at weekends.
The latest restrictions as part of work on this section of the A9 are being introduced because of culvert installation and sheet piling as part of the dualling project.
The Scottish Government’s Transport Scotland agency said: “Road users will be stopped at the temporary traffic signals before being guided through an approximately 200m long lane closure at a reduced speed limit of 30mph, before continuing their journey at the signposted speed limit.
“These measures are necessary to ensure the safety of our workforce and road users as works will be carried out in close proximity to the A9.
“The traffic signals will be supervised at all times during operation, ensuring that traffic can be managed to minimise delays and queues as much as possible.
“Some delay to road users and journey times are expected. Road users are advised to approach the area with care and allow extra time for their journeys whilst these works are undertaken.”
The agency said traffic lights had previously been used on the A9 for both the Tomatin to Moy scheme and other A9 dualling projects, both overnight and during the day.
Completion of dualling between Perth and Inverness is due to be completed in 2035.
Comments
