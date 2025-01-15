Accelerating A9 dualling rejected by SNP minister as likely to harm project

But the crash-prone A9 junction may be upgraded years earlier than planned

Hopes the late-running A9 dualling project between Perth and Inverness could be accelerated have been dashed by Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop, who said any such move would cause too many problems.

However, improvements to a crash-prone junction near the highest part of the A9 may be finished seven years early.

The announcement followed an assessment published on Tuesday of whether to try to complete the 80-mile scheme faster, or prioritise sections with the poorest safety record or where lengthy diversions would be required during construction.

The Transport Scotland report concluded that would cause difficulties for the £3.7 billion project, increase traffic disruption and increase costs. It could also delay completion by another year to 2036.

However, plans will be considered to extend the Glen Garry section of the existing dual carriageway north by half a mile so the “accident cluster” Dalnaspidal junction could be upgraded by the end of 2028 - rather than by 2035 as planned.

The A9 in Glen Garry | Transport Scotland

Such an “advance works contract”, costing some £37 million, would still require the funding to be found.

The Transport Scotland report recommended the scheduled delivery plan for the dualling project be maintained for the rest of the scheme “as it achieves overall completion of the dualling programme earlier than could be achieved if works were rescheduled”.

The body said accelerating the project would be likely to “negatively impact procurement, construction, supply chains and increase disruption for road users”. “Acceleration would also likely risk price increases, due to increased competition for resources,” Transport Scotland said.

The request for the assessment was referred to in the Scottish Parliament public petitions committee’s A9 inquiry report.

Ms Hyslop said: “I appreciate there are a range of views on how completion of the dualling programme should be achieved.

“I believe the report demonstrates the delivery plan is a robust and practical approach to undertaking this large programme of work in the years ahead, and the Scottish Government remains fully focused and committed to taking these projects forward as set out in that plan.”

Ms Hyslop said building was due to start on the next section, between Tomatin to Moy, south of Inverness “in the next few months” along with the construction contract being awarded for the Tay Crossing near Dunkeld to Ballinluig stretch.

She said: “I have asked Transport Scotland to assess the potential to undertake an advance works contract for the Dalnaspidal junction, as recommended in the report.”

A9 campaigner Laùra Hänsler said: “I can’t say I’m surprised. This Government was determined to go through the process and then systematically refuse at each stage every single robust recommendation made to them by the inquiry.”

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesperson Sue Webber said: “Communities reliant on the A9 will be rightly furious at Fiona Hyslop’s refusal to take responsibility for her party’s appalling failure to dual the road.

“Rank incompetence from successive SNP transport secretaries has led to painstakingly slow progress on dualling the A9, while more and more lives have been lost.”

Scottish Labour transport spokesperson Claire Baker said: “Years of dither and delay by the SNP has left us in this situation.