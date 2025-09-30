The North Bridge project has faced several delays, but is finally set to be completed next summer

A time capsule has been embedded into Edinburgh’s historic North Bridge to commemorate the major restoration work carried out on the bridge over the past seven years.

The Category A listed structure, which connects the city’s Old and New towns, has been undergoing refurbishment since 2018 to repair its steelwork and concrete deck, and restore the famous landmark to its former glory.

Councillors agreed to refurbish the structure in 2018 after inspections identified various defects. It was initially expected to take two years | The Scotsman

The project has faced multiple delays, but is set to be completed by next summer, with traffic measures scheduled to be lifted by spring.

While the key transport link has remained open for the duration of the work, only a third of the bridge’s width is in use. Two narrow traffic lanes and only the pavement on the west side is open for pedestrians.

Costs have spiralled to four times the original projection, with the work now predicted to total £86 million at the point of completion next year.

On Tuesday morning, representatives from Edinburgh City Council, contractors Balfour Beatty and city residents gathered for a ceremony on the bridge to intern a time capsule commemorating the refurbishment.

The time capsule set to be embedded into the bridge | The Scotsman

The capsule will be embedded in the bridge and reopened in 30 years.

According to historical records, at some point between 1894 and 1897 a previous time capsule was interned inside the structure, but was located in an inaccessible part of the bridge so has not been opened.

The items in the new capsule include a letter from the Lord Provost and council leader to future residents of the city. A paint brush used by the Edinburgh City Council’s transport and environment convener, Councillor Stephen Jenkinson, to hand finish the bridge's cast iron façade was also included.

Various items have been pulled together from people working on the project and Edinburgh residents | The Scotsman

The capsule contains a Glengarry Cap from the Kings Own Scottish Borderers regiment, the school prayer of St Augustine’s High School carved in glass, photographs, and a copy of the anthology North Bridge: Where We Travelled - a collection of stories and poetry from 22 local writers inspired by the iconic bridge.

‘A focal point of the city’

Cllr Jenkinson said Tuesday’s interment of the capsule marked “another milestone” in the delivery of the North Bridge project, which he confirmed was still on track to be finished next year.

He said: “When the project started, we didn’t fully estimate the amount the work that was going to be required to enhance and improve the bridge.

“When the concrete surface was taken away, it was quite significantly corroded. So the project has taken a lot more time and money to deliver what’s a really important monument in the centre of Edinburgh.”

Last year, the city council said it had spent £72.5 million on the project. The estimated final cost is expected to be £85.6m - four times the original projection of £22m.

Project Director Rory McFadden (right) and Councillor Stephen Jenkinson (middle) spoke at the ceremony | The Scotsman

Cllr Jenkinson said those projected figures were unchanged and that contractors were still working to a timeline of next year.

Rory McFadden, project director for Balfour Beatty, refused to specify which month the bridge was set to open. But he said the bridge’s four lanes and two pavements would be reinstated by spring, with the final work to be completed by summer.

He said builders had completed the steel and concrete repairs and had started work to take down the scaffolding to unveil the new structure.