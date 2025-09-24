The intriguing new pizza restaurant that's opened in an Edinburgh New Town basement

Contributed

This place will satisfy your deep dish needs

Edinburgh is not short of pizza places.

Fancy New York style? Then go to the newbie Sear’s in Marchmont.

For the Neapolitan variety, it’s got to be Razzo. Roman? Try Pala.

Until now, though, we’ve been a bit short of Detroit-style pizza. That’s the kind with a big thick base, caramelised corners and a topping that extends right to the edges.

However, now we have the swift appearance of Slab Shop at 41a Frederick Street. This sit-in and takeaway business is the second branch of this concept, with the first in Newcastle. We asked the team behind the brand to tell us more about the latest project in their vast portfolio.

Who are the people behind Slab Shop?

LXA Hospitality Founder Pete Warden is an industry veteran with vast experience and expertise in restaurant development. He fell in love with hospitality at a young age and has worked extensively in both the UK and the Middle East. He has overseen dozens of launches and still loves the challenge and excitement of bringing something new to market.

Why did you think Edinburgh needed a place like this?

While Edinburgh has a number of incredible pizza restaurants, Detroit-style pizza is still very much under-represented and our dough, made using a 48h fermentation process with over 80 per cent hydration, brings something genuinely new and exciting to the city. There’s a much higher ratio of water to flour than in most pizza recipes. That extra water slows down the fermentation and gives the dough a chance to develop real depth of flavour over time. It also changes the texture completely. Instead of being heavy or bready, it bakes into something cloud-like and airy on the inside with a crisp, golden crust on the outside. The high hydration means the dough rises full of air pockets, so instead of feeling heavy or dense, it stays crisp on the outside and soft and pillowy inside. The result is a slab that feels light to eat but still has the structure to carry bold toppings.

How did you come up with the chilli caramel for your signature slice (pepperoni, jalapenos, chilli caramel and Parmesan) topping?

Hot honey has become a bit of a go-to in pizza right now, and while it works, we think it's starting to feel overdone. We wanted to push things further and create something that gave that same hit of spicy sweetness but in a way that felt completely new and unique to us. The idea of a chilli caramel came from wanting depth as well as heat. The caramelisation adds richness and complexity, so instead of just spice and sugar you get layers of flavour that cut through the cheese and dough. It's become our signature because it's innovative and people instantly recognise it as a Slab Shop creation.

Are your ‘oil spill’ infused oils to drizzle on the pizza your own invention?

Similarly, the oil spills are something we created ourselves. We wanted a way to finish the pizzas that felt playful but also added a real punch of flavour. Each one is infused differently, so you get hits of chilli, garlic or truffle depending on the spill. They soak into the crust and cheese, adding richness and heat without overpowering the base flavours.

How does Edinburgh compare to your Newcastle branch?

Our Newcastle site doubles as a dough-prep kitchen and so is a much larger and more industrial space, although still open to the public. Frederick Street in comparison is best described as a neighbourhood slice shop. The menu in both is sites is currently the same but we're excited to introduce rolling regional specials later this month.

What was the property formerly?

The site was formerly Cairngorm Coffee. We reconfigured the interior layout to maximise seating and create as much light as possible (works carried out by CTD Scotland). We wanted the space to feel comfortable and casual so it keeps that relaxed, neighbourhood feel.

How did you come up with your branding?

We wanted Slab Shop to reflect our passion not just for Detroit style pizza but for the city’s culture as a whole. Detroit has always been about creativity and community, and its music scene was a huge influence. Artists like Theo Parrish, Moodymann and Omar-S shaped the sound of modern dance music, and we wanted to bring some of that energy to our brand. The Popular Agency helped bring that vision to life. They commissioned James Lacey, also known as Pointless Illustrations, whose record sleeve work is closely tied to house and techno, to design our mascot. Music is a big part of the brand. We have lined up a number of DJs to produce custom Slab Shop mixes, with the first from Alien Communications dropping this month. Even the merch is influenced by Detroit. From graphic tees to caps, the look draws on the city’s underground clubs, dive bars and industrial energy.

Any other top sellers, apart from pizza?

The wings and cookies have been selling very well, particularly the chilli caramel and sesame wings.

