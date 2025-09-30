Glasgow crime: Child left ‘significantly injured’ after hit-and-run involving electric motorbike
A child has been taken to hospital with ‘significant injuries’ after they were struck by a motorbike in Glasgow that then failed to stop.
Emergency services were called to Rye Road in Barmulloch at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 24 after a young child was struck by an electric motorbike.
The rider of the motorbike did not stop at the scene.
An ambulance took the child to hospital and officers say they were then treated for “significant” injuries.
Enquiries ‘ongoing’ into hit-and-run as police work to find rider’s identity
A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information as to the rider’s identity, to contact us.
“We also ask anyone who was driving in the area at the time with dash-cam footage to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3101 of 24/09/25 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.