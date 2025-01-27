Thousands still without power in Scotland as storm Eowyn clean-up continues

"My thoughts are with all those affected by Storm Eowyn.”

Thousands of homes remain without power and travel disruption is continuing in Scotland in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn, which swept across the country on Friday.

Scottish Power Energy Networks said on Sunday evening that around 9,000 customers are still without power, having sent engineers and repair teams out since the early hours to bring electricity back to all those affected.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks visited the provider's storm hub in Cambuslang, where he heard more than 95% of customers have now had their power restored.

He said: "My thoughts are with all those affected by Storm Eowyn, especially those still without power.

"My sincere thanks go to the energy network teams working tirelessly across the UK to restore power in such difficult conditions and keep people safe across the country.

"Meeting engineers and control room staff from SP Energy Networks who have been working day and night across the country, it is clear how much work has gone into restoring 95% of their customers and how committed they are to continuing their efforts to reconnect every single affected household."

As of 5pm on Sunday , Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said around 4,700 customers were still without power, with around 88,000 now reconnected.

The energy provider said Argyll, Kintyre and island communities have been affected more severely than other parts of Scotland .

Scottish Power said the severity of the storm, combined with ongoing inclement weather, meant it could take "several days" to restore power in some areas.

The company said nearly 200,000 properties have been affected in the areas it serves since the storm began.

It added that it has taken more than 52,000 calls so far - about a month's worth of calls in a single day.

Aileen Rourke , SP Energy Networks Scotland distribution director, said: "Our dedicated engineers have continued to work through the night to get many more people back on supply.

"Unfortunately, the severity of the storm and damage, combined with the continued poor weather conditions, means in some areas it could take several days to restore power.

"We know it is difficult for customers and are updating them on likely timescales to help them plan for the coming days.

"Hotel accommodation is being provided where possible and food vouchers as well as food trucks in the most badly affected areas. We've also worked with local authorities and other partners to arrange warm spaces for people to go to charge phones and get hot food and drinks.

"We've got our full resources working hard across the country to get people back on supply and will continue to work closely with the Scottish Government, local authorities and other services to support customers."

The company has sent food vans to affected areas and has offered some people temporary accommodation when necessary. It urged people to keep up to date on its social media channels where possible.+

Andy Smith , SSEN's director of customer operations for the north of Scotland , said: "I'm very grateful to our customers for their understanding and patience while we've mounted a huge response to this particularly damaging storm in very challenging conditions.

"Our work to reconnect customers is going to plan, and some people may have seen their power back on sooner than expected. We're focused on getting the remaining repairs done, and everyone reconnected as safely and as quickly as we can.

"We're providing customers with estimations of when their supplies will be restored that are as realistic and accurate as possible, and I hope people take us up on the offer of free hot meals we're laying on in several communities - and the other support we can provide - while restoration work continues.

"Several hundred engineers are working hard right now to fix faults safely and quickly, and we've had a group arrive from the south-east of England this morning to support our own response. I'd like to thank our own teams, and those of our contract partners for their hard work and support over the past few days."

SSEN added that it had opened a number of hot food and drink vans in affected areas, with further information on its website and social media channels.

The Scottish Government said most schools should reopen on Monday, but due to damage to some buildings around 20 schools will remain closed until repairs have been carried out.

First Minister John Swinney said: "The severity of the damage caused by this major event has had a considerable impact across a wide area of the country. While every effort has been made over the weekend to fully restore services, unfortunately it is clear some disruption can continue to be expected.

"Utility companies are doing all they can to return power to the remaining affected properties as soon as possible. They continue to provide support to customers, including ensuring provisions are in place for the most vulnerable.

"Network Rail has been dealing with more than 500 incidents, including significant treefall, and some routes are still affected, particularly in the Central Belt. I understand that every possible resource is being used to ensure services are up and running as soon as possible.

"I would therefore urge rail commuters to plan their journeys ahead. The latest information can be found on Network Rail and ScotRail social media accounts and websites.

"While most schools will reopen, a small number are expected to be closed so buildings can be made safe. I expect Local Authorities to be giving advance warning to parents, pupils and staff, where this is necessary."

A number of public spaces including parks have also experienced extensive damage.

The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh said the storm caused "severe damage" across its gardens.

In a post on social media, it said: "At Edinburgh, 15 trees have been lost - either uprooted or damaged beyond recovery.

"This includes the Garden's tallest tree, the 29-metre Cedrus deodara, planted in 1859."

A 19-year-old man died after his car was struck by a falling tree in Mauchline, East Ayrshire .

The incident happened at around 6.45am on Friday on the B742.

The driver, who drove a blue Ford Focus, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow , but died on Saturday, Police Scotland said on Sunday.

Mr Swinney paid tribute to the man on X, formerly Twitter.

He said: "This is tragic and heartbreaking news. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the man who has died."