Islanders among 19,000 still without power told they may not be reconnected until Monday afternoon

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A young driver died a day after his car was hit by a falling tree during Storm Éowyn, while many ScotRail lines will remain shut until at least Monday and nearly 19,000 homes are still without power.

Police Scotland announced on Sunday that a 19-year-old man had died in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow on Saturday after the crash involving a Ford Focus on the B743 at Mauchline in East Ayrshire at about 6.45am on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Minister John Swinney said: “This is tragic and heartbreaking news.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the man who has died.”

Widespread damage caused by the red-warning Storm Éowyn kept the “vast majority” of the ScotRail network closed on Sunday and some homes will remain without power until Monday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A yellow alert for wind across the south west tip of Scotland and Islay and Kintyre, is in force until 7pm on Sunday, with gusts of up to 60mph forecast.

CalMac said ferry sailings had resumed across most of its west coast routes but services between Tayinloan in Kintyre and Gigha had been cancelled because of strong winds.

Storm damage to electrical equipment in Dunoon harbour also forced the suspension of its service to Gourock.

ScotRail reported “very significant” damage from Friday’s winds of up to 100mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “Network Rail hopes to reopen more routes this evening and first thing tomorrow morning after further repair works have been carried out, but there will be disruption into Monday.”

Network Rail Scotland said it was dealing with 500 incidents across the country, such as trees fallen on lines and damage to overhead power wires.

The Glasgow-Stranraer line on Saturday | QTS Group

Most lines across the Central Belt and southern Scotland remained shut apart from the main Edinburgh-Glasgow route via Falkirk High, the Edinburgh-Fife-Aberdeen route, and the lines between Edinburgh and Bathgate in West Lothian, North Berwick in East Lothian and Tweedbank in the Borders.

Trains were also restored between Glasgow Central and Paisley Gilmour Street and Kilmarnock, Crianlarich to Oban and Mallaig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further north, trains were running between Inverness and Aberdeen, Kyle of Lochalsh, Perth and Wick, and Perth-Aberdeen.

However, Avanti West Coast said no trains were operating between Glasgow/Edinburgh and Carlisle while damage to overhead wires was completed on Sunday afternoon.

A Network Rail Scotland spokesperson said: “Over the past 48 hours, over 500 incidents affecting the rail network in Scotland have been recorded.

“Network Rail teams have been working continuously since Friday in very challenging conditions to rectify these incidents and ready the network to safely reintroduce trains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As of lunchtime on Sunday, around 70 per cent of the network has been made safe to operate trains.

“We are still experiencing issues across parts of the Central Belt, as this area took the brunt of the storm.

“This includes the line between Paisley and Ayr that saw significant damage caused to the overhead lines, which our teams are working on today.”

Network Rail Scotland route director Ross Moran said severe damage to overhead wires included in Motherwell, Larbert and Kilwinning - where a mast was brought down by a tree, which “would not be a quick fix”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ScottishPower Energy Networks said engineers were “working tirelessly” to restore power to 14,000 customers cut off after more than 210,000 others were reconnected.

Scotland distribution director Aileen Rourke said: “Unfortunately, the severity of the storm and damage, combined with the continued poor weather conditions, means in some areas it could take several days to restore power.”

Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said 4,700 customers were still cut off, including in Kintyre and islands in Argyll & Bute, with nearly 88,000 reconnected.

Its spokesperson said: “We expect to make continued good progress on Sunday, restoring the vast majority of customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, due to the extent of the damage and the complexity of repairs required to restore supplies, some customers are expected to be off supply until Monday.”

Among those still without electricity, people on the island of Jura were told they may not be reconnected until 5pm on Monday.

One resident told The Scotsman: “This was definitely worst storm in 20 years.

“The Jura Hotel has a generator, and, via SSEN, is doing soup and sandwiches and has just issued £30 meal vouchers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But there’s currently no chef - it’s being run by bar staff and with island supply issues - they’ll run out shortly.

“Most people on the island are recently now on fibre broadband, which dies during a power cut. The only mast that supplies 4/5G died shortly after the power.

“There are fundamental issues regarding contacting emergency services. Currently, islanders are having to travel to the GP’s house to report medical incidents.”

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “Vital checks continue to be carried out by in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn, with sailings having resumed where safe to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are prioritising lifeline goods and services to support island communities affected by the storm, with a number of sailings going ahead.

“However, conditions remain challenging across the network, with yellow warnings remaining in place, and further disruption expected on Sunday.

“Damage has been sustained at a number of ports, which is being assessed.”