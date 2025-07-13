Teen dies in river incident on Scotland's hottest day

Police urge people to stay safe as temperatures soar

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A teenage boy has died in an incident at a river in Scotland’s largest city on a weekend in which police have responded to a series of flashpoints in beauty spots around the country as temperatures soar.

The 15-year-old boy died in the incident at the River Kelvin in Glasgow on Saturday, which was the hottest day recorded in Scotland for more than two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services, including a Police Scotland helicopter, launched a rescue operation at the river near the city’s Maryhill Road at about 6.40pm on Saturday.

However, the body of the boy was later recovered at 11:30pm that evening. His death s understood to be accidental.

The incident took place at the River Kelvin in Glasgow. Picture: PA | PA

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and around 23:30 the body of a male was recovered from the water.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after a 63 year-old woman died after falling near Campsie Glen waterfall car park in East Dunbartonshire.

Two fire engines and two water rescue teams attended the scene after being alerted at around 12.35pm, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Amid rising temperatures, people flocked to beaches and beauty spots around on Scotland on Saturday. Forecasters said it was the hottest day since June 2023, with the Met Office recording a temperature of 32.2C at Aviemore.