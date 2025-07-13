Teen dies in river incident on Scotland's hottest day

Martyn McLaughlin
By Martyn McLaughlin
Comment
Published 13th Jul 2025, 12:45 BST
Police urge people to stay safe as temperatures soar

A teenage boy has died in an incident at a river in Scotland’s largest city on a weekend in which police have responded to a series of flashpoints in beauty spots around the country as temperatures soar.

The 15-year-old boy died in the incident at the River Kelvin in Glasgow on Saturday, which was the hottest day recorded in Scotland for more than two years.

Emergency services, including a Police Scotland helicopter, launched a rescue operation at the river near the city’s Maryhill Road at about 6.40pm on Saturday.

However, the body of the boy was later recovered at 11:30pm that evening. His death s understood to be accidental.

The incident took place at the River Kelvin in Glasgow. Picture: PAplaceholder image
The incident took place at the River Kelvin in Glasgow. Picture: PA | PA

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and around 23:30 the body of a male was recovered from the water.”

It comes after a 63 year-old woman died after falling near Campsie Glen waterfall car park in East Dunbartonshire.

Two fire engines and two water rescue teams attended the scene after being alerted at around 12.35pm, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Amid rising temperatures, people flocked to beaches and beauty spots around on Scotland on Saturday. Forecasters said it was the hottest day since June 2023, with the Met Office recording a temperature of 32.2C at Aviemore.

With the hot weather continuing into Sunday, police have urged people to take care outdoors while NHS Scotland advised people to stay safe by ensuring they drink water and are protected from the sun.

