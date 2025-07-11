Road closed as fire crews attend large wildfire near Perth

The public are being advised to avoid the area, as the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service responds to a large blaze near Perth.

Fire crews are working to extinguish a large wildfire near Perth.

Emergency services were called to a fire at Kirkton of Mailer Farm in the Craigend area of Perth. The incident was first reported to police officers around 3.45pm on Friday.

The fire is said to be visible from the M90. Three fire appliances and a specialist wildfire unit have been sent to the scene and remain in attendance.

Police have now said the unclassified road between Aberdalgie and Craigend is closed. The public is being advised to avoid the area.

The fire service are in attendance.

In a post to social media, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The unclassified road between Aberdalgie and Craigend, near Perth, is closed due to a fire reported to police around 3.45pm on Friday, July 11.

Emergency services are in attendance and the public is advised to avoid the area.”

