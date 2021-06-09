Springburn Road: Man and woman in hospital after crash on major Glasgow road

A man and a woman were taken to hospital after a crash in Glasgow early on Wednesday.

By Gary Flockhart
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 11:55 am

The crash, involving one car, happened on the A803 Springburn Road shortly before 5.45am.

Police closed the road between Huntershill Street and Hawthorn Street.

A male and female were taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Springburn Road, Glasgow, around 5.45am on Wednesday, June 9.

“The male and female occupants of the vehicle have been taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.”

