The crash, involving one car, happened on the A803 Springburn Road shortly before 5.45am.

Police closed the road between Huntershill Street and Hawthorn Street.

A male and female were taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Springburn Road, Glasgow, around 5.45am on Wednesday, June 9.

“The male and female occupants of the vehicle have been taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.”

