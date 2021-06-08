Following reports of a crash between a van and a motorbike, police were called to the scene on the A941, Elgin to Rothes, in Moray at 7am on Tuesday morning.

Police commented that there are no details of injuries at this stage.

The Scottish Ambulance service attended the scene and said one man was taken to hospital in Elgin.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 0656 hours today to attend a road traffic collision on the A941.

"We dispatched one ambulance and a 3RU resource to the scene, which arrived at 0703 hours.

"We transported one male patient to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.”

Part of the road is currently closed at Oat Burnie Road and Thornhill Road, according to Police Scotland.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 7am following the report of a two-vehicle road crash between a van and a motorbike on the A941 Elgin to Rothes.”

