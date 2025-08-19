The eaglet is the first to fledge the nest of a golden eagle translocated in Scotland

Sir David Attenborough has named the baby of a golden eagle relocated in Scotland as part of a “ground-breaking” conservation project in the south of Scotland.

Sir David, 99, named the eaglet Princeling, meaning young prince, which he says symbolises new hope for the restoration the species.

The eaglet’s mum, Emma, was translocated from the Highlands in 2021 as part of a project aiming to restore the low population of golden eagles in the south of Scotland.

Princeling was hatched in Spring this year, but the news was kept secret | Ian Georgeson/PA Wire

Princeling was hatched near Moffat in spring this year, but the news was kept secret until he was ready to fly the nest in order to protect his safety.

The South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project (SSGEP) said the fledging of an eaglet reared locally by one of the birds translocated through the project, in partnership with a native eagle, was a “ground-breaking” moment, confirming that they can successfully integrate into local populations.

Princeling being tagged and measured | Ian Georgeson/PA Wire

Princeling’s parents, Emma and Keith, made their nest near Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway, where he later hatched.

Emma was named by Lorna Slater MSP, who at the time served as the Scottish Government’s biodiversity minister. She was named after Emma Ritch, an advocate for women’s rights and equality, who died in 2021.

His father, Keith, is a locally fledged golden eagle from Galloway.

Princeling was tagged by experts from the charity Restoring Upland Nature (RUN), the new home of the SSGEP, in June, with support from a local Scottish Raptor Study Group, landowners and land managers.

Sir David said: “Many congratulations to all those in Restoring Upland Nature who have brought about the fledging of a young golden eagle.”

SSGEP has now expanded its project to England and Wales under RUN, to increase the population of the species elsewhere in the UK.

Sir David said the landmark moment was a “wonderful achievement” | Ian Georgeson/PA Wire

The chief executive of RUN, Dr Cat Barlow, said: “What an honour it is for RUN to receive such warm recognition from Sir David Attenborough for this game-changing moment in UK conservation.

“Seeing Princeling thrive in the south of Scotland highlights that, where there are healthy ecosystems and a low risk of persecution, translocated eagles can integrate well into native populations to breed successfully.

“This brings renewed hope to our ambition to reverse biodiversity decline and ensure current and future generations across the UK, including Scotland, England and Wales, can experience that incredible sense of awe on seeing golden eagles soar.

“It is important to highlight that this success is testament to the support we have received from the community, partners, funders, raptor workers, gamekeepers, estate managers and more.

“We know they will all share in our excitement at today’s news and look forward to continuing to work with them, and many new partners, as we build on our success, and extend our reach into northern England.”

The charity said Princeling’s arrival brings the number of golden eagles soaring in southern skies to a new record high of over 50, which it said was the largest number in the region for three centuries.

Since 2018, the project has successfully translocated 28 golden eagle juveniles from the Scottish Highlands to the south of Scotland, as well as 15 golden eagles aged between six months and three years.

Some of the eagles were recently spotted as far south as northern England, where there have been no resident golden eagles since 2016.

RUN chairman Michael Clarke said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Princeling and would like to thank Sir David Attenborough, and all our partners and supporters, for helping us mark this important milestone.

“There has been such a great buzz at our initial success, with golden eagles spotted across southern Scotland and northern England.

“This remarkable recovery story has only been possible through a massive team effort by individuals from all walks of life.

