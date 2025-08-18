West Highland Way in Milngavie crowned Scotland’s most ‘scenic’ walking trail.

Scotland is renowned for its incredible outdoor spaces, with hundreds of hiking trails offering something for every adventurer - what are the country’s most scenic trails to explore this summer?

Using a seedlist of Scotland's most famous walking trails, the team at House of Bruar have ranked each one according to the number of Instagram hashtags to determine which locations are the most attractive.

West Highland Way

Ranking first with 165,000 Instagram hashtags, the West Highland Way is one of Scotland's most celebrated trails, drawing walkers from all over the world. This 96-mile route begins in Milngavie, just north of Glasgow, and stretches to Fort William, crossing a wide range of terrains including towering mountains, tranquil lochs, and rich woodlands.

With 81,200 hashtags, the Fife Coastal Path ranks second as one of Scotland's most picturesque routes. This 117-mile-long coastal path stretches from Kincardine to Newburgh, weaving along the stunning Fife coastline.

In third place is The Great Glen Way, which received an impressive 20,900 hashtags. Stretching from Fort William to Inverness, this trail follows the Great Glen Fault line via Loch Ness and the surrounding woodlands. This route is famous for its diverse scenery, from lochs to mountains.

See how other trails rank below:

