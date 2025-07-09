Stars including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are teeing up

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Golf fans will descend on Renaissance Club, near Dirleton, this week as the Genesis Scottish Open returns to East Lothian.

Thousands of spectators are arriving for the seventh year of the star-studded tournament, which runs from July 9 to July 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s line-up features eight of the world’s top ten, with Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy all teeing up.

Home favourite Robert MacIntyre won the title last year | PA

A number of traffic and travel measures are in place for the duration of the event to minimise disruption, including changes to parking and temporary speed limits.

Parking restrictions include no parking, loading or unloading on the B1377 at Longniddry and part of Main Road (B1345) and Manse Road in Dirleton.

Parking will be suspended on the north side of the High Street (A198) in Aberlady.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are in place from 6am on Wednesday July 9 until 11pm on Sunday July 13.

A 20mph speed limit will be in place on the B1377 at Longniddry, with 30mph limits in place on part of the A198 at Dirleton, close to the entrance of Archerfield Estate.

East Lothian Council said drivers heading to the event will be directed from the A1 at Haddington before heading eastbound at the Ballencrieff Roundabout, along the A1377 via Drem.

The A198 coast road will remain open but the council said drivers may experience delays and congestion during peak travel times during the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticket-holders are being urged to use public transport where possible, such as buses and trains travelling from Edinburgh.

A free courtesy bus service is available between Longniddry railway station and the event public car park.