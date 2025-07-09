M9 crash: Roads closed on M9 near Polmont northbound after one-vehicle crash

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 9th Jul 2025, 08:15 BST
The incident happened at 4.30am this morning

The M9 northbound between junctions 4 and 7 are closed following a crash early on Wednesday morning.

Police Scotland said a crash involving one vehicle happened at around 4.30am this morning.

There is no entry to the M9 via the on-slips at Junctions 4, 5 and 6.

Officers are asking motorists to seek alternative routes.

