World Naked Bike Ride 2025: Edinburgh cyclists will be stripping off this weekend as Naked Bike Ride returns
Dozens of naked cyclists will take to the streets as part of a protest in Edinburgh’s city centre on Saturday.
The riders are stripping off for the Edinburgh leg of the World Naked Bike Ride - an international event organised in protest against “car culture”.
Organisers are urging participants to be “as bare as you dare”, with shoes being the only compulsory item of clothing.
The annual event, which has been running since 2008, is a statement to demand safer roads for cyclists and more focus from decision-makers on environmental issues.
Participants will shed their clothes for a 1pm kick-off before peddling through Edinburgh’s Old Town and passing the Scottish Parliament.
The cycle is returning for its 17th year despite facing some backlash online following last year’s event.
Paul Cree, who has been involved in the event for the past two years, said: “The response from the public is always overwhelmingly positive. There are hundreds of people cheering and clapping and the tourists on the open bus tours absolutely love it.”
In response to accusations of exhibitionism, he said that was “not the nature of the event”.
“If anyone has an issue with a human body that’s protesting for the safety of the environment, then that’s their own issue,” Mr Cree said. “As cyclists we seem to be more noticeable wearing nothing than we do when we’re wearing high visibility.”
As part of the event, Mr Cree is raising money for the British Heart Foundation in memory of his aunt who died of a heart attack.
Similar bike rides are happening in cities across the UK, including Brighton, Bristol and London. The London leg attracts thousands of cyclists each year.
Edinburgh City Council licensing sub-committee convener, Councillor Joanna Mowat, said: “Parades or processions do not require permission from the council. If there is a specific concern, the council in limited circumstances can attach conditions to address the concerns.”
The council said any issues of public indecency would be dealt with by Police Scotland where appropriate.
