Scottish conference venue that’s hosted 2.2 million delegates names new boss

“It’s a privilege to take on the role of CEO” – Amanda Wrathall

One of Scotland’s largest conference and event venues has appointed a new boss.

Amanda Wrathall will formally take up the role of chief executive of the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) at the start of August. She takes over from Marshall Dallas, after a decade at the helm.

Owned by the City of Edinburgh Council, the EICC has hosted more than 4,500 events since 1995, welcoming some 2.2 million delegates and bringing in an economic impact worth £930 million to the local economy. The venue has played host to the likes of Barack Obama, George Clooney and Malala Yousafzai while acting as the count location for Scottish and general elections and a Fringe venue every August.

Lezley Marion Cameron (chair) and Amanda Wrathall (CEO) of the EICC. Picture by Stewart Attwood

Councillor Lezley Marion Cameron, chair of the EICC Board, said: “As EICC sales and marketing director, Amanda has consistently demonstrated her ability to lead, transform and inspire teams and succeed in partnership working.

“Amanda’s lead role in the EICC’s successful temporary guardianship of the Edinburgh Convention Bureau is a great example. Her high standing in local and national hospitality and tourism industry and government networks is another.”

Wrathall said: “It’s a privilege to take on the role of CEO at this important moment in the EICC’s journey. Building on a strong legacy, my focus is to lead the organisation into its next phase, delivering ideas with impact and performance with purpose, while creating lasting value for our clients, our people, our city, and our shareholder.