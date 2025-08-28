Isle of Wight band have been announced as the headline act for Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations

Wet Leg have been unveiled as the headliners for this year's Hogmanay concert in Edinburgh.

The BRIT and Grammy-winning band will ring in the New Year with thousands of revellers beneath the stunning backdrop of Edinburgh Castle on December 31.

Joining the Isle of Wight indie outfit at the Ross Bandstand in West Princes Street Gardens will be homegrown heroes Hamish Hawk and Lucia & The Best Boys.

Wet Leg will perform a set comprising all their biggest hits – including the chart-topping singles Chaise Longue and Wet Dream.

The directors of Unique Assembly, who create and produce the Edinburgh's Hogmanay festival, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Wet Leg to headline this year’s Concert in the Gardens.

“With Hamish Hawk and Lucia & the Best Boys joining the party, it promises to be a night of incredible music and celebration that will have everyone dancing into 2026. And not forgetting one of the world’s great New Year firework displays from Edinburgh Castle. This is going to be a cracker.”

An Edinburgh local, Hamish Hawk’s hometown will bring his indie-pop tunes from a 15-year career to Hogmanay. Releasing his third album in 2024, the singer-songwriter has regularly been shortlisted for the Scottish Album of the Year Award.

Glaswegian indie rockers Lucia & The Best Boys, who recently supported Garbage on a European tour, said: “We’ve all got great memories of Edinburgh Hogmanay so we are all buzzed to be part of the line-up this year.

“We have so many exciting things coming next year and this will be the perfect way to kick it off.”

Margaret Graham, Edinburgh City Council’s Culture and Communities Convener, said: “Our Hogmanay celebration is not just an Edinburgh tradition, we’re known worldwide as the place to be to bring in the bells.

“It will be wonderful to welcome Wet Leg to the Capital for their Hogmanay debut, performing what I’m sure will be an electrifying set packed with iconic tracks from their chart-topping albums.

“With Scotland’s own Hamish Hawk and Lucia & The Best Boys joining them, I’m delighted that this year’s Concert in the Gardens will have a strong Scottish supporting line-up.

“As the home of Hogmanay it promises to be the ultimate party to welcome 2026. With such a great night of music and unbeatable views of midnight fireworks over Edinburgh Castle, gig-goers are sure to have an unforgettable celebration.”

Wet Leg’s headline set at the Concert in the Gardens will be a highlight of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay four-day long celebrations, with festivities kicking off on December 29 at the annual Torchlight Procession, which will see thousands of torchbearers illuminate the streets of Edinburgh in a historic river of fire.

On December 30, revellers can enjoy a Scottish knees-up at the Night Afore Concert in Princes Street Gardens with Peat and Diesel and RuMac on the bill, whilst on Hogmanay itself, guests will dance the night away at multiple indoor ceilidh events - including the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Ceilidh and Bairns New Year Revels at the famous Assembly Rooms.

Tickets for the Concert in the Gardens are on sale from www.edinburghshogmanay.com from 10am, Tuesday, September 2 priced from £73 plus booking fees and charity donation. Revellers who register at www.edinburghshogmanay.com will get early access to tickets from a pre-sale which opens at 10am, Monday, September 1.