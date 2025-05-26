Unique Assembly said it almost completed the process of insurance claims against the cancelled events.

The cancellation of Edinburgh's Hogmanay events last year had "little to no impact" on the economic benefit to the city, organisers have claimed.

A report published on last year’s Winter Festival found the benefit to the city from the events was likely to be similar to last year's figure, which is estimated at around £198 million - due to insurance policies against cancellations.

Shoppers at the Christmas Market on Edinburgh's Princes Street. | PA

The event was blighted when the Hogmanay concerts and street party were cancelled due to bad weather.

Organiser Unique Assembly, which was awarded a three-year contract last year to produce and deliver the city's Winter Festivals, told The Scotsman it had “almost completed” the claims process.

A spokeswoman for the festivals said: “Unique Assembly ensures there is a robust contingency insurance policy in place to minimise the financial impact of any potential event cancellation to the event and the city. Unique Assembly continues to work through the claim process, keeping CEC [Edinburgh City Council] abreast of the progress, and we are happy to say we have almost completed the process.

“What we have seen is that there is little to no impact on the significant economic benefit to the city, with revellers enjoying the hospitality of local businesses throughout the city centre, bringing in the bells at the many bars, clubs and restaurants.”

Princes Street Gardens Christmas market in Edinburgh after all outdoor events including the street party and fireworks display planned for Hogmanay were cancelled due to bad weather last year. | PA

The report revealed more than 45,000 people had bought tickets for the street party, up from 40,000 the previous year.

The ice rink on George Street attracted fewer visitors than in previous years, however, with just 59,000 skaters taking to the ice, compared to 72,000 last year and 66,000 the year before. Meanwhile, 20,000 fewer people used the Big Wheel in Princes Street Gardens than in 2023/24.

The report said the total economic impact of the Edinburgh’s Winter Festivals in 2023-24 was calculated at £198m, combining the financial impact of both Edinburgh’s Christmas at £150m and Edinburgh’s Hogmanay at £48m. The report said the figure represents a return of £244 for every £1 invested by the council.