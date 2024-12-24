'We are worried sick': Family's desperate appeal to find Scottish woman, 22, missing for two weeks
The family of an Edinburgh woman who has been missing for two weeks said they are “desperate” to know she is safe.
In a statement, Santra Saju’s family said they are “worried sick” and urged the public to help find her.
The 22-year-old, from South Gyle, was last known to be at the Asda in Almondvale, Livingston, on Friday, December 6, between 9.10pm and 9.45pm.
Police Scotland said she had also been in the Burnvale area earlier that evening around 8.30pm. She is described as being around 5ft 6ins, of Indian ethnicity, of slim build, with short black hair.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, beige furry earmuffs, a black face mask and a black rucksack.
In a statement released on Monday, her family urged the public to help find her. They said: “It has been more than two weeks since Santra was last seen and we are worried sick. This is very out of character.
“We are desperate to know where she is and that she is safe. Santra, if you see this please call us or reach out to someone to let them know that you are safe.
“We urge anyone who may have seen Santra, or who has any information at all that might help trace her, to contact police as soon as possible.”
Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton said: “As time passes, concerns for Santra’s wellbeing continue to grow, and we are conducting extensive inquiries in the Burnvale and surrounding areas to trace her.
“We know that Santra frequently wears a black face mask and believe she was wearing beige fluffy earmuffs when last seen.
“We also know that she picked up a black and white shopper-style bag from an address in Burnvale on Friday evening, but this was no longer in her possession when she entered the supermarket.
“We are continuing to review CCTV footage and conducting searches of the area. We urge anyone who may have seen Santra or someone matching her description to contact us immediately.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3390 of Sunday, December 15.
