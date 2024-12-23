Man dead and two others injured after Porsche crash on Scottish motorway
A 65-year-old man has died after he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the motorway.
On Sunday at around 6pm, the man was driving on the M74 at junction two, near Rutherglen, when his Porsche Boxster collided with several vehicles, before crashing into the central reservation on the southbound carriageway.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman, aged 45, who drove a Nissan Leaf, and a 42-year-old woman who drive a BMV 2 Series were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.
The road was closed in both directions while an investigation took place.
It later reopened at around 4.30am on Monday.
Sergeant Adnan Alam of road policing, Helen Street, Govan said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this difficult time.
“We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash and has not already spoken to police.
“We would also like to speak to anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage to please check this as they may have captured the crash or just prior to it taking place.”
Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police via 101 quoting incident number 2609 of 22 December.
