Children forced to flee gymnastics class as 'heart-breaking' major fire rips through industrial park

Firefighters have been tackling a ‘significant’ blaze that broke out at an industrial estate

Children at a Saturday gymnastics cub were forced to flee their premises on a West Lothian industrial estate after a major fire broke out.

Nine fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze at the Brucefield Industrial Park in Bellsquarry, Livingston, on Saturday where Astro Gymnastics is based. Nearby roads were closed and residents in the area were advised to keep their doors and windows shut.

But there were no reported casualties.

The fire at Bellsquarry industrial park. Picture: West Lothian Council | West Lothian Council

Astro Gymnastcs posted on social media on Saturday: “Everybody is out of the building and safe. Please don't come to the industrial park. We will be moving to the Larder at Bellsquarry. If you need to find anyone.”

Many people then replied voicing relief, but sadness at the fire. One posted: “Well done to Astro staff for getting all gymnasts out safely. Absolutely heart-breaking for coaches and our gymnasts.”

Photo taken with permission from the social media site X, formerly Twitter, posted by @WildFifer of a fire at Brucefield industrial estate near Livingston. | @WildFifer/PA Wire

Another said: “What a horrible & terrifying thing for everyone involved So relieved to hear everyone got out safely - huge well done to all the amazing Astro staff.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it had received a call reporting the fire around 1.07pm. Nine appliances were dispatched to the scene. The SFRS said the fire had taken hold of a large factory unit and several adjacent buildings.

Astro Gymnastics run several classes on a Saturday, with P1 children attending from 10.30am-11.30am, P2 and P3 youngsters from 11.30am-12.30am, and P4-P7 children from 12.30am-2.30pm.

Police Scotland posted: “Emergency services are in attendance at a fire at Brucefield Industrial Park, Hutton Square, Bellsquarry, Livingston. Police have closed roads at Wilderness Roundabout, Cochrane Square and Brucefield Park West.”

West Lothian Council posted an image of flames and smoke billowing from the industrial park.