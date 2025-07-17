Business representatives said the problem risks damaging Edinburgh’s reputation during busy summer months

Shopkeepers on one of Edinburgh’s most famous streets have expressed their anger and frustration after being hit by a spate of graffiti attacks during the city’s busiest tourist season.

Graffiti was painted on the walls and doors of several independent shops on Victoria Street, one of the capital’s most photographed attractions, on Saturday night.

“I just thought, for God’s sake,” said Chris Henrie, the manager of two shops on the street.

“It’s annoying and frustrating. We knew it was going to be a busy week with tourists, and that’s the image you’re projecting on one of the most famous streets in Edinburgh.”

One of his shops, Swish, was hit with a large graffiti attack on the right-hand side of its entrance. He said the shop was painted a year and a half ago, but they might have to redo the whole building again as a result of the damage.

The graffiti painted on Swish was one of the largest on the street | The Scotsman

He said their nearby shop on Cockburn Street was regularly targeted by vandals.

Angelina Bowman, another shopkeeper, said she was “saddened” when she saw the graffiti painted on the door of her shop, which is run by her 76-year-old father.

“The shops on this street are small, independent businesses. They’re not owned by big companies that can always afford to have the stonework redone or repainted.

The Cuttea Sark sells loose tea, coffee beans and dry goods | The Scotsman

“My dad, who is in his 70s, will now have to go out of his way to fix it. He’ll be out of pocket, and it will be extra hours for him.”

Victoria Street, which connects George IV Bridge and the Grassmarket, sees hundreds of tourist visit its brightly painted shops, cafés and restaurants every day.

In recent years, it’s become a must-see spot for Harry Potter fans, after it was touted as the inspiration for the fictional Diagon Alley.

At least ten shops were targeted in total | The Scotsman

Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing into the attacks on the street.

Garry Clark, development manager for the east of Scotland branch of the Federation of Small Businesses, said:

“It’s really sad to see the recent vandalism on Victoria Street. Not only is this damaging to Edinburgh’s reputation as a beautiful, friendly city, it also has a direct impact on local businesses in terms of the costs of removing it and in potential lost trade. As the city enters its busiest time of the year for visitors, this is the last thing that local businesses need, particularly as many of them are small independent traders.

“We welcome the fact that Police Scotland is actively investigating these mindless acts of vandalism and we hope that their inquiries result in those responsible being brought to justice.

“This is not a victimless crime and we would like to see both the police and the local council be proactive in their engagement with local businesses to provide the reassurances they need that these crimes are being taken seriously and that our public services are doing everything possible to help maintain Edinburgh’s unique environment and attractiveness to visitors and citizens alike.”

There was also graffiti on the French consulate building | The Scotsman

Edinburgh City Council’s Transport and Environment Convener, Councillor Stephen Jenkinson, said:

"First and foremost, defacing any building with graffiti is a criminal offence and I’d encourage anyone with any information on the culprits to contact the police. This type of mindless behaviour damages the local environment for everyone, whether they be residents or visitors, and wastes time and money on removing it.

“We’ve invested in a dedicated graffiti team who will be happy to offer advice to private owners on how best to deal with it and, if requested, to remove it - on a cost recovery basis.”