Ayrshire crash: Road to Dalry closed after two-vehicle crash as drivers urged to avoid area
A road in Ayrshire is closed with police urging drivers to avoid the area following a crash on Wednesday morning.
Police Scotland said the B780 to Dalry at the A760 junction is closed after a collision involving two vehicles. They were called to the incident at around 10am.
Emergency services are currently on the scene.
