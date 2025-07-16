Ayrshire crash: Road to Dalry closed after two-vehicle crash as drivers urged to avoid area

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 16th Jul 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 12:13 BST
Emergency services are at the scene

A road in Ayrshire is closed with police urging drivers to avoid the area following a crash on Wednesday morning.

Police Scotland said the B780 to Dalry at the A760 junction is closed after a collision involving two vehicles. They were called to the incident at around 10am.

Emergency services are currently on the scene.

