Fundraisers share memories of the MoonWalk event as organisers announce a key change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is an uplifting spectacle that has raised tens of millions of pounds for charity while transforming Edinburgh’s streets into a festival of fancy dress and colourful bras.

Now, some of the tens of thousands of people who have taken part in the MoonWalk Scotland event have shared their memories as the annual fundraiser prepares for its swansong gathering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For close to two decades, the annual fundraising drive has welcomed vast crowds of walkers who have pounded a total of nearly two million miles around the city, raising more than £22 million to support people across Scotland with breast and other cancers.

Now cancer charity Walk the Walk, organisers of the night time event, have announced this September’s MoonWalk will be the last held in Edinburgh, with plans to take it on tour to a new city.

The Edinburgh Moonwalk event has been held for nearly two decades. Picture: The Scotsman | TSPL

Lesley Jane Moss, who took part in the MoonWalk in Edinburgh during 2014 and 2015, said she was “sad” to hear the event would not be held in the city going forward, and that she had always hoped to return. She recalled how even though the weather was “awful” a decade ago, the experience provided life-long memories. “After completing 14 MoonWalks, Edinburgh always holds a special place in my heart,” she wrote on the charity’s Facebook page.

Irene McIntosh, who has taken part in every MoonWalk in the city since its launch, described the event as a “huge part of our lives”, adding: “Can’t wait to hear what the future plans are for MoonWalk Scotland, but I know we will be supporting whatever happens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another fundraiser, Cheryl Roden, described the Edinburgh event as her “absolute favourite MoonWalk”. She said she was looking to take part in the final walk. “I may have to get my bra out of retirement,” she joked.

Angela Mairs, from Livingston, is taking on the Full Moon route - a 26.2-mile-long walk - for the second time at this year’s MoonWalk Scotland. She was diagnosed with breast cancer last year following a routine mammogram.

The festival atmosphere of the event has transformed the city’s streets. Picture: Contributed | Contributed

“I can’t wait to raise more money for Walk the Walk,” the 57 year-old said. “I was thrilled to find out that they’ve already contributed millions of pounds in grants to the breast unit at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During my diagnosis and treatment, I’ve well and truly used all the services at the Western General, which Walk the Walk has helped to fund - the mammography unit, operating theatre and breast cancer ward. I feel so grateful and after my own diagnosis, I want to take part in the MoonWalk again to give something back.”

Nina Barough, the founder and chief executive of Walk the Walk, said: “We are so incredibly proud of the awareness around cancer prevention, and the many millions of pounds which the MoonWalk has raised and invested into care for those living with cancer in Scotland.