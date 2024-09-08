9 of the best pictures as fundraising Moonwalk takes place in Edinburgh

The MoonWalk Scotland fundraising event lit up the streets of Edinburgh on Saturday.

Hundreds of women, men and young people wearing brightly decorated bras or colourful “bra t-shirts” set off from Holyrood Park at 11pm, to walk a half or full marathon through the capital, to raise money for breast and other cancers.

Glittering light installations showed MoonWalkers the way, with iconic buildings across the Edinburgh skyline also lit up pink in their honour, including: Camera Obscura, Lloyds on the Mound, the Royal Society of Edinburgh, Edinburgh International Conference Centre, Radisson Blu Hotel and the Stamp Office. Dozens of walkers also took on a walking challenge virtually, in their own areas.

Organised by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk, Scotland’s MoonWalk has raised an incredible £22 million since the event was first staged in 2006. Funds awarded by Walk the Walk make a huge difference to people across Scotland living with cancer – recent grants have been made to the Beatson Cancer Charity, Ayrshire Cancer Support and Make 2nds Count.

