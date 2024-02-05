Cairngorms awarded £10.7 million to become UK's first net zero national park

More than £10 million has been awarded to make the Cairngorms the UK’s first net zero national park.

The sum – a total of £10.7m – will go towards 20 long-term projects on nature restoration, sustainable transport, community development and health and wellbeing as part of the “Cairngorms 2030” vision.

Some of the goals include creating the equivalent of 1,500 football pitches of new woodland​, developing the world’s first outdoor dementia resource centre, restoring 6,500 hectares of carbon-storing peatland, and to prescribe nature as a form of treatment on the NHS​.

More than £10m has been announced to fund the Cairngorms to become the UK's first net zero national park (pic: Charlotte Graham)

First minister Humza Yousaf announced the funding on Monday.

He said: “Scotland’s national parks are more important than ever in helping us tackle the biodiversity and climate crises – and strengthening our rural communities.

“We are proud to support the Cairngorms to become the UK’s first net zero national park. The Cairngorms 2030 project is an excellent example of over 70 partners working together to deliver benefits for rural communities, businesses and the natural environment.

“Our national parks create new employment opportunities and promote green skills and jobs. They also help to generate and channel investment into the area’s natural resources. Investing in protecting and enhancing Scotland’s precious environment creates great opportunities that will benefit people and communities throughout the country, particularly in rural areas.