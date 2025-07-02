New programme offers hope for museums stuck in short-term funding cycle

A major new initiative announced by Museums Galleries Scotland is being welcomed by museum professionals across the country, including those who’ve long called for deeper investment in the people behind the exhibitions.

The Museum Futures Programme aims to support a new generation of skilled staff and tackle the long-standing challenges of workforce shortages and short-term contracts.

At the recent Scottish Museums Federation conference, one of the biggest questions raised was: How can we move beyond survival mode and start building lasting, sustainable success for Scotland’s museums?

The answer, many agreed, lies in people — and how we support them to shape the future of the sector.

Sallie Bale, Founder of heritage marketing consultancy Monument Marketing and a board member of the Scottish Museums Federation, says the announcement is a step in the right direction: “This programme tackles one of the biggest challenges facing Scottish museums: the cycle of short-term funding and short-term thinking. If we want thriving museums, we need to invest in both innovating the visitor experience and telling people about it.”

Sallie works with museums and heritage organisations across the UK, helping them find their voice, grow their audience, and create marketing that feels as purposeful as their collections. She believes this kind of support will help museums strengthen not just their exhibitions, but their connection with communities:

“Marketing, engagement, and audience development aren’t ‘nice-to-haves’ they’re vital parts of building a museum people know about, care about, and come back to.”

The Museum Futures Programme is being delivered using funds from the Scottish Government and National Lottery Heritage Fund, and will include practical training, peer learning, and funding support. It is part of a wider shift toward embedding resilience and long-term thinking across the heritage sector.