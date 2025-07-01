It’s one of the biggest film franchaises in the world - with millions of fans helping it gross over $60 billion in box office receipts.
But Jurassic Park and its sequels haven’t all been universally loved by the critics - even if the original is widely considered a classic.
Since it was released there have been two more Jurassic Parks and four Jurassic Worlds, with the most recent, Jurassic World: Rebirth, set to be released in cinemas this week.
Here they all are - as ranked by review aggreggator website Rotten Tomatoes.
1. Jurassic Park (1993)
The original and still the best, 'Jurassic Park' was based on the Michael Crighton novel about an island theme park populated by dinosaurs brought back to life using DNA extracted from blood taken from mosquitos preserved in amber. When a team of experts arrive to inspect the park, everything goes terribly, terribly wrong. Starring Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neil, Laura Dern and Richard Attenborough, it's a classic that still looks great today, due to its mix of practical effects and CGI. It has a fresh 93 per cent rating. | Contributed
2. Jurassic World (2015)
The first part of the second Jurassic Park trilogy - 'Jurassic World' - is the second best reviewed of the films, with a decent 72 per cent rating. Set 22 years after the original 'Jurassic Park', it sees a genetically modified dinosaur escape and cause havoc in another prehistoric-focused theme park. Chris Pratt stars as the man called on to save the day, while Bryce Dallas Howard and Irrfan Khan also dodge dinos. | Contributed
3. The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
The second film in the franchaise takes third sport, with 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park' scoring 56 per cent on the Tomotometer. The last of the films to be based on a Michael Crichton novel, it takes place four years after the original on a second dinosaur-infested island. Once again chaos ensues when two very different groups struggle to survive. There's even more carnage when a T-Rex is inadvisably sent to San Diego as a tourist attraction. Jeff Goldblum is back, now accompanied by Juliette Moore and Pete Postlethwaite. | Contributed
4. Jurassic World Rebirth (2025)
Here's dome good news for Jurassic Park fans - the latest film in the franchaise is getting pretty good reviews. It's the last of the seven films to score over half marks on Rotten Tomatoes, with a rating of 54 per cent (and with plenty more to come). It's five years after the events of 'Jurassic World Dominion', and most of the palnet's dinosaur population has died out due to the inhospitable environment of the modern world. When it's found that dinosaur blood has an unusual - and profitable - property, a group are sent to an isolated (dino-populated) island on a secret mission. Acting heavyweights Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey lead the cast. | Contributed