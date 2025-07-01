4 . Jurassic World Rebirth (2025)

Here's dome good news for Jurassic Park fans - the latest film in the franchaise is getting pretty good reviews. It's the last of the seven films to score over half marks on Rotten Tomatoes, with a rating of 54 per cent (and with plenty more to come). It's five years after the events of 'Jurassic World Dominion', and most of the palnet's dinosaur population has died out due to the inhospitable environment of the modern world. When it's found that dinosaur blood has an unusual - and profitable - property, a group are sent to an isolated (dino-populated) island on a secret mission. Acting heavyweights Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey lead the cast. | Contributed