Sir Andy Murray and his family have been involved with the Dunblane Centre since its beginning, the facility’s management said.

Sir Andy Murray has become an official patron of a charity set up in the aftermath of the Dunblane massacre.

The Dunblane Centre said it marks the first patronage the star has accepted since retiring from professional tennis last year.

The charity was established after the shooting at Dunblane Primary School in March 1996 when Thomas Hamilton shot and killed 16 pupils and their teacher in the gym hall before turning the gun on himself.

After receiving donations from across the world following the shooting, the centre was opened in memory of those who were affected.

Sir Andy, who won three men’s grand slam singles titles and two Olympic gold medals in his career, is from Dunblane. Both he and his brother, Jamie, attended the school at the time of the shooting.

The Dunblane Centre opened in 2004 as a living memorial to the victims of the massacre and is a community space that provides sports lessons, crafts, soft play, dancing and social groups.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Sir Andy said he was proud to become a patron.

He said: “The Dunblane Centre is a central part of the community here in Dunblane and the work they do is so important for local people. I think community centres like this one are becoming more and more essential, particularly for kids who need spaces where they can try new things and meet new people.

“I’m proud to be joining the team and look forward to adding my support in the coming years.”

The centre said the tennis star’s family had been involved since the beginning. His grandfather Roy Erskine advised the original steering group and grandmother Shirley contributed her homemade shortbread to fundraising efforts.

The centre celebrated its 20th anniversary last year after experiencing financial struggles in 2023 after rising costs.

A recent grant from The National Lottery Community Fund, supporting the Beacon of Hope project, has enabled the centre to appoint two new youth workers and a facilities manager.

Now the centre has overcome the threat of closure it is looking to expand its programme and upgrade its facilities for future generations.

Sue Lockwood, chair of trustees, said: “We always remember that the Dunblane Centre isn’t just a building – it is a living tribute and a gift to the entire community, established using donations sent from around the world following the tragedy at Dunblane Primary School on March 13 1996 – Dunblane’s saddest time.

“Often said to be a ‘Beacon of Hope’, each week, we welcome into our unique and dynamic building around 1,000 people from our community, spanning all ages and stages.

“Our fabulous team consists of our centre staff, trustees and selfless volunteers, all warmly supported by our patrons.