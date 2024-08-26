Charity points to increased costs and ‘lengthy’ planning process

Plans for a major new tennis and sports centre envisaged as a lasting legacy for Sir Andy Murray have been scrapped.

The development, planned for Park of Keir near the three-time Grand Slam champion’s hometown of Dunblane, was intended to provide affordable grassroots facilities and a network of coaches to help future generations follow in the tennis great’s footsteps.

But now, the charity spearheaded by Sir Andy’s mother, Judy, has announced it has stepped away from the ambitious scheme, citing an array of factors including significant increases in construction costs, a “lengthy” planning process, and what it described as “protracted discussions” with governing bodies.

The decision represents a major blow for those who regarded the £20 million centre as an opportunity to make a significant investment in the future of Scottish tennis, and ensure that home-grown players do not have to travel abroad to train. However, the announcement will be welcomed by campaigners who have long opposed the project on the grounds that it would have been built on greenbelt land.

In a statement, the Murray Play Foundation, a charitable body set up to design, build and operate the sports facility, said other issues that led to the decision included the costs of materials, energy and labour, meaning the project had become “unviable in its current form”.

The charity, which counts Judy Murray among its trustees, said: “It is with deep regret and sorrow that we bring this project to an end, and with it a unique opportunity for a sporting legacy from the careers of two young men from Dunblane who reached the top of their sport and inspired countless people to play the game.

“Judy has been involved in promoting sport and tennis her whole life. This not-for-profit project was an opportunity to build a base in Scotland that would have lasted beyond her lifetime and given the next generation greater opportunity to access courts, competition, and coaching.

“Over 12 years, Judy has invested significant time and encountered indifference and opposition for much of that period. However, she and her team persevered until several factors conspired to leave the project unviable in its current form and we no longer plan to seek a detailed planning consent on the site at Park of Keir.”

The charity added: “The Murray family is proud of what they have contributed to tennis in the UK and remain committed to growing the game and persuading governments, sports governing bodies and others of the significant health, social and economic benefits that flow from sustained investment in sport and physical activity.

“We will now take time to consider what other initiatives might be aligned to the purpose of our charity, which is essentially to provide more people – particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds – with the opportunity to pursue sport, fitness and physical activity.”

Only last month, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) pledged £5m towards the centre, which would have included outdoor tennis and padel courts, as well as indoor tennis and pickleball courts. The governing body said it hoped the centre would “act as a home for competition and player training alongside Judy’s programme to encourage greater participation in sport and build a workforce of community coaches”.

However, that £5m commitment was subject to the centre receiving the necessary planning approvals from Stirling Council. The local authority had previously rejected the plans, which included housing and a hotel. But following an appeal, Scottish ministers overruled the decision in 2021, claiming the project’s benefits would “outweigh” the loss of greenbelt land.

As part of a section 75 agreement following that successful appeal, the Scottish Government’s planners specified the proposed housing units could not be occupied until the tennis centre was fully completed - a condition that it is understood further complicated the plans.