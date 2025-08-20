The walk tours the capital’s iconic landmarks

Thousands of walkers will parade through Edinburgh’s city centre with glowsticks and glitter next month, as Cancer Research UK’s annual night time fundraiser returns to Scotland’s capital.

The Shine Night Walk is taking place in Edinburgh this year on Saturday, September 27, with entries open now.

The annual walk through the city’s streets is 10k in distance - roughly the same as walking around a football pitch nearly 29 times - and participants are encouraged to wear glow-in-the-dark accessories.

People taking part can choose to raise money for a specific type of cancer closest to their hearts, such as prostate, bowel, lung or breast cancer – or raise funds for areas of research where the need is greatest.

The Cancer Research UK Shine Night Walk is an annual event and takes place in different cities across the UK | Cancer Research UK

Cancer Research UK spokeswoman for Scotland, Lisa Adams, said: “There’s always an amazing atmosphere at Shine Night Walk with thousands united in their determination to save more lives creating a powerful parade of neon-glowing light and hope.

“We’ve helped to double cancer survival in the UK in the last 50 years but, with around 34,600 people diagnosed with cancer in Scotland each year we can’t stop there. That’s why we need as many supporters as possible to step up and sign up now. September 27 is Edinburgh’s moment to shine and help beat cancer one stride at a time.”

A Shine Night Walk is also taking place in Glasgow on August 30, following a route round Kelvingrove Park, past the Duke of Wellington Statue and over the Millennium Bridge.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Edinburgh event.

What’s the route?

It takes around 1.5 to 3 hours to walk 10k – which is just over 6 miles.

The event starts at the Scottish National Gallery on The Mound at 7pm, then passes famous landmarks including Holyrood Palace, the Scottish Parliament, Arthur’s Seat and Edinburgh Castle. You can find a full route map on the Cancer Research UK website here.

Participates are encouraged to walk at their own pace.

Who can take part?

Shine Night Walk 10k events are open to everyone aged 11 and over, however participants aged 11-17 must be accompanied by an adult.

If you don’t fancy the walk, event organisers are also looking for volunteers to help set up the course to guide participants around the city.

Participants can take part by themselves, or enter with a group of family members or friends. You can enter up to 10 people at once via the online entry form.

Participants are encouraged to dress up for the fundraiser | Lesley Martin/ Cancer Research UK

Anyone who signs up between August 18 and September 1 can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee by using the code SNWAUG25.

How much money do I need to raise?

Cancer Research encourages people to raise as much money through fundraising efforts as possible, and provides an online fundraising page on their website.

It suggests 10k walkers aim to raise at least £100 ahead of the event.

On the entry form, participants can choose to raise money for a particular cancer type or area of work.

There is also an entry fee for the event, which costs £17.49 per person.

What should I wear?

Participants are being encouraged to wear flashing and glow-in-the-dark accessories to light up the city’s streets. That could include glowsticks, reflective wristbands or light-up head accessories.