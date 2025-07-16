The beaches are a popular spot for holiday makers and families | PA

Visitors are being urged to stay away from the water

A pollution warning has been issued for two popular beaches in Fife, with visitors urged to keep away from the water.

Fife Council said the Scottish Environment Protection Agency had identified pollution at Burntisland and Kinghorn harbour beaches, and warned exposure may cause illness.

The warning was issued after it recorded high levels of contamination.

It has urged people not to swim or paddle in the sea or streams running into the beaches. It said pets should be kept away from the water and people should wash their hands and footwear after visiting.

Signage has been placed at key access points to the beaches.