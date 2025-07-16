Two popular Scottish beaches hit with contamination alert as public warned not to go in sea

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2025, 13:40 BST
The beaches are a popular spot for holiday makers and families placeholder image
The beaches are a popular spot for holiday makers and families | PA
Visitors are being urged to stay away from the water

A pollution warning has been issued for two popular beaches in Fife, with visitors urged to keep away from the water.

Fife Council said the Scottish Environment Protection Agency had identified pollution at Burntisland and Kinghorn harbour beaches, and warned exposure may cause illness.

The warning was issued after it recorded high levels of contamination.

It has urged people not to swim or paddle in the sea or streams running into the beaches. It said pets should be kept away from the water and people should wash their hands and footwear after visiting.

Signage has been placed at key access points to the beaches.

The scenic beaches are a popular destination among families, holidaymakers and walkers.

