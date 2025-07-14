Scotland’s hidden gem: Loch an Eilein named one of UK's best-kept wild swimming secret

With the UK facing another heatwave, 1 in 4 Brits are now planning holidays focused on reconnecting with nature—especially water. New research from Icelandair shows that in 2025, travellers are seeking calm, space, and natural escapes from heat and stress. In Scotland, 71% say nature supports their mental health, and 58% are drawn to fresh air and clean environments. Nearly 40% can’t relax unless near water, and 35% are choosing trips near lakes, hot springs, or the sea. To help, Icelandair has highlighted 10 secluded UK wild swimming spots for cooling off this summer.

Top 10 hidden wild swimming spots in the UK

New research from Icelandair reveals that half of Brits (50%) now prioritise rest and relaxation when booking holidays, with almost 7 in 10 (68%) saying they feel much more mentally refreshed after spending time in nature than in the city.

A survey of 2,000 people across the UK highlights the nation’s strong connection to nature, with two-thirds (66%) saying they feel the urge to visit green spaces every four weeks, and almost as many (65%) admitting they’re craving the outdoors in general. Being close to water is also key, as 4 in 10 (40%) say they can’t relax unless they’re near it.

For those seeking peace away from the crowds — from mountain lakes to quiet countryside rivers — Icelandair has uncovered 10 of the UK’s most secluded wild swimming spots, each with surprisingly low monthly Google search volumes.

1. Llyn Gaslyn, Snowdonia, Wales

Tucked away beneath the summit of Snowdon, with 0 monthly searches

Completely off the radar — with no Google searches or TripAdvisor reviews — Llyn Gaslyn is a truly untouched mountain lake ideal for those seeking solitude in nature. Accessed via the Miners’ Track, it offers a bracingly cold but incredibly refreshing dip at around 600m above sea level.

2. Loch an Eilein, Cairngorms, Scotland

Just 40 monthly searches despite its fairytale setting

Set within the ancient pine forests of the Cairngorms National Park and overlooked by the ruins of a 13th-century castle, Loch an Eilein is a serene haven. Surrounded by nature and with few crowds, its low visibility online makes it a well-kept secret for Scottish wild swimmers. Just pack a wetsuit — summer temperatures here rarely rise above 12 °C.

3. Lough Shannagh, Mourne Mountains, Northern Ireland

A tranquil upland lake with 480 monthly searches

A peaceful escape high in the Mournes, Lough Shannagh is a glacial lake often overlooked in favour of lower, more accessible bodies of water. The reward for the hike? Still waters, mountain views, and total calm — ideal for mindfulness and digital detoxing. It’s a fantastic stepping stone to more dramatic geothermal dips abroad.

4. River Lugg, Herefordshire, England

Flowing gently through hidden countryside with 720 monthly searches

One of England’s lesser-known rivers, the River Lugg meanders through scenic, unspoiled landscapes, offering a cooling escape in the heart of the countryside. Easy to access yet far from tourist routes, it’s a great spot for a low-effort wild swim, surrounded by birdsong, meadows, and zero stress.

5. Llyn Llydaw, Snowdon, Wales

Wales’ high-altitude gem with 880 monthly searches

Sitting on the flanks of Mount Snowdon, Llyn Llydaw is one of Wales’ most picturesque mountain lakes — and yet still relatively undiscovered. The water here stays chilly even in July, but its remoteness and clear alpine views make it worth the plunge.

5. River Waveney, Suffolk, England

A peaceful border river with 880 monthly searches

Straddling the Norfolk-Suffolk border, the River Waveney offers gentle, meandering swims through reed beds, meadows and wildlife-rich countryside. Known to locals but still far from tourist-heavy areas, it’s ideal for those looking to cool off without the chaos of busy lidos or packed beaches. With calm currents and idyllic picnic spots, it’s the perfect family-friendly wild swim.

Doctor reveals lesser-known health benefits of wild swimming

Icelandair spoke exclusively with Dr Hana Patel, UK based GP, who has outlined 5 lesser-known health benefits of wild swimming:

1. Activation of Brown Fat

Cold water activates brown adipose tissue, a type of fat that burns calories to keep you warm. Unlike white fat, brown fat may help regulate body weight and improve metabolic health, making wild swims a natural metabolic booster.

2. Hormetic Stress Adaptation

Wild swimming is a form of hormesis — a mild stressor that strengthens the body’s response to bigger stress. Just like lifting weights or fasting, it challenges your system to adapt, making you more resilient over time, both physically and mentally.

3. Improved Sleep Quality

After a wild swim, the body tends to cool down and regulate circadian rhythms, promoting deeper sleep. Many regular cold-water swimmers report falling asleep faster and waking up feeling more refreshed.

4. Enhanced Lymphatic Drainage

The contraction and relaxation of muscles in cold water — combined with hydrostatic pressure — stimulates the lymphatic system, helping to flush out toxins and reduce swelling or bloating.

5. Increased Skin Circulation & Glow

Cold water boosts skin blood flow, leading to a healthy flush and improved skin tone. Some swimmers also report clearer skin, potentially due to reduced inflammation and natural exfoliation from mineral-rich waters.