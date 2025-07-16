Breaking

Sandie Peggie cleared of internal disciplinary charges at NHS Fife

Rachel Amery
By Rachel Amery

Political Correspondent

Published 16th Jul 2025, 08:26 BST
The nurse had been accused of putting patient care at risk.

Sandie Peggie, the nurse at the centre of the NHS Fife trans employment tribunal, has been cleared of internal disciplinary charges.

This includes allegations of putting patient care at risk and misgendering trans doctor Beth Upton.

The news comes as the employment tribunal between the pair resumes in Dundee today.

Nurse Sandie Peggie outside the Scottish Parliament.placeholder image
Nurse Sandie Peggie outside the Scottish Parliament. | Andrew Milligan/Press Association.

Read more: NHS Fife: How the story of the row between nurse Sandie Peggie and trans Dr Beth Upton unfolded

In a statement, Margaret Gribbon, Ms Peggie’s solicitor, said: “On Tuesday, 15 July, the evening before the resuming of her tribunal, Sandie Peggie received confirmation from Fife health board that following a disciplinary hearing, none of the gross misconduct allegations against her were upheld.

“This follows a disciplinary hearing on 25 June, which considered four gross misconduct allegations: two relating to patient care failures, one of ‘misgendering’ Dr Upton, and one relating to her encounter with Dr Upton in the workplace female-only changing room on Christmas Eve 2023.

“Sandie is relieved and delighted that this 18-month-long internal process has concluded and cleared her of all allegations.”

The employment tribunal centres on a row between Ms Peggie and Dr Upton in the female changing rooms at the A&E department at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy on Christmas Eve, 2023.

What was said between the pair is disputed, but within hours Dr Upton lodged a bullying complaint and had described what had happened as a hate incident.

Ms Peggie was then placed on special leave a few days later and was then formally suspended pending an investigation.

A separate internal disciplinary investigation took place on June 25 alongside the ongoing employment tribunal.

The disciplinary claims Ms Peggie misgendered Dr Upton and put patients at risk by refusing to work with the medic. This includes a claim she walked out of a resuscitation unit when Dr Upton entered, leaving a patient unseen.

Ms Peggie maintained these claims were fabricated.

