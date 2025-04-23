Scottish town linked to Paolo Nutini 'at heart of Scotland's punk scene' to run musical walking tour

Paisley is home to a number of legendary musicians

It is a town known as being “at the heart” of Scotland’s punk scene - as well as the home of singer Paolo Nutini and Baker Street legend Gerry Rafferty.

Now, Paisley's musical history is to be highlighted in a 90-minute tour offered as part of the town's book festival.

The tour, The Paisley Music Trail: Paolo, Punk and the Poet Weaver, will cover notable gigs and locations, as well as stories of Scotland's first rock-and-roll riot in the 1980s.

Organisers OneRen have joined forces with Glasgow Music City Tours to stage two 90-minute tours linked to the Paisley Book Festival, treading a path through the town’s historic centre, and featuring venues including the Bungalow Bar and the Attic Folk Club - and musically-inspired public art.

Jess Orr, associate programmer at Paisley Book Festival, said: “Music and song is part of the story of so many lives - and Paisley has always been a town of stories, whether told through poetry, music or the mills of its industrial past. All of this has helped shape the community we know today.

“We’re delighted to partner with Glasgow Music City Tours and share some of that by bringing the trail festival. It’s a brilliant way to experience the town through a different lens.”

Singer-songwriter Gerry Rafferty, pictured here in 1973. | Getty Images

Celebrating its 10th year, Glasgow Music City Tours is launching a book on the west coast’s music scene in June.

Titled Glasgow’s Greatest Hits, it will cover notable gigs and locations, as well as highlighting the fact that Glasgow's ban on punk led to Paisley's rise as a punk hub.

Fiona Shepherd, co-founder of Glasgow Music City Tours, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing the Paisley Music Trail to life for the Paisley Book Festival. As we celebrate our tenth anniversary, it feels fitting to head to a town with such a rich musical heritage.

“This tour isn’t just about big names, it’s about the stories behind the music: the poet-weavers and the punk nights. We’ve dug deep into local archives, spoken with the community, and crafted a trail that celebrates Paisley’s unique place in Scotland’s musical history.”

As well as the tours, there will be an appearance by Belle and Sebastian frontman Stuart Murdoch, sharing insight into his first novel, alongside author and former Glasgow record store owner David Keenan speaking to broadcaster Vic Galloway.

Folk music and its impact on peoples’ lives will also be in the spotlight, with journalist Nicola Meighan hosting a conversation with acclaimed singer-songwriter turned author James Yorkston and Malachy Tallack, whose latest book is accompanied by an album of original music.

