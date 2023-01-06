Paolo Nutini is rarely short for something to say - whatever the topic.

In December he became the first musician to sell out five consecutive nights at Glasgow’s 14,000-capacity Hydro venue – and Paolo Nutini is never short of a good quote.

Born in Paisley in 1987, Paolo Nutini was always expected to join the family’s fish and chips business, but his musical talent was already obvious when he was a pupil at St Andrews Academy.

He moved to London at the age of 17 and played any gig he could – including support slots for The Rolling Stones, Amy Winehouse and KT Tunstall.

In 2006 his debut album ‘These Streets’ was an instant hit, spawning four top 30 singles including ‘Last Request’.

Three years later his second record ‘Sunny Side Up’ did even better, debuting at number one on the UK Albums Chart – as did his third, ‘Caustic Love’.

He took some time out from the music business but returned last year with fourth studio album ‘Last Night in the Bittersweet’ – his third consecutive UK number one.

Along the way he’s played gigs across the world, won a Q Award and an Ivor Novello Award, and been nominated for four BRITS.

Here’s what he’s had to say about his remarkable life so far.

1 . Paolo Nutini on...Lady Gaga "I'm neither here nor there about this Lady Gaga, but she's clearly very passionate about her poker face."

2 . Paolo Nutini on...his big break "I come from Paisley, the same town as David Sneddon, who won 'Fame Academy.' When he was late for his homecoming reception in the town hall, they held an impromptu talent show. I ended up singing some songs, and that's how I was discovered."

3 . Paulo Nutini on...childhood ambitions "I remember I wanted to be Zorro, but I also wanted to be a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. I obviously had ideas above my station."

4 . Paulo Nutini on...his love of melon "I don't discriminate when it comes to melon. I'm very open-minded. I really don't mind; I can't say I like any one better than the other. You can put them all in! A little melon mix salad, and I'm just in heaven."