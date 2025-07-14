People flocked to rivers, beaches and lochs during Scotland's hottest day of the year

First Minister John Swinney has described the deaths of several people during the weekend’s hot weather as “heartbreaking”.

Four people died in separate incidents over the course of the weekend as temperatures soared across Scotland.

A 15-year-old boy died after a rescue operation was launched on the River Kelvin on Saturday. A 63-year-old woman died earlier in the day after falling near Campsie Glen waterfall in East Dunbartonshire.

The body of a 39-year-old man was also recovered from the River Tyne at Haddington in East Lothian. On Sunday, a 50-year-old man died after being rescued from the water at Loch Lomond.

Mr Swinney posted on X on Monday morning: “The loss of life in incidents over the weekend in Scotland has been heartbreaking.

“I extend my sympathies to everyone affected and urge that care be taken when we are all enjoying the outdoors in good weather.”

A 15-year-old boy died after a rescue operation was launched on the River Kelvin on Saturday | PA

Scotland recorded its hottest day of the year so far on Saturday, as temperatures rocketed to over 30C in some places.

People travelled to beaches, lochs and other beauty spots across Scotland to enjoy the hot weather.

The Met Office recorded temperatures of 32.2C in Aviemore.

The body of the 15-year-old boy was recovered at 11:30pm on Saturday evening, following a rescue operation at the River Kelvin near Glasgow’s Maryhill Road which lasted several hours and involved a Police Scotland helicopter.

In East Dunbartonshire, two fire engines and two water rescue teams were in action near Campsie Glen waterfall after being alerted to the incident involving the 63-year-old woman around 12.35pm.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her family had been informed.

At around midday, police received reports that a 39-year-old man's body had been found in the River Tyne in Haddington.

They said his death is not being treated as suspicious but enquiries are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Saturday evening, at around 10.30pm, emergency services were called to a scene near Ardvorlich after police received reports of a concern for a man.

The man was recovered from the water and taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

Police said he died in hospital on Sunday.