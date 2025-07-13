Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Swinney has been urged to "seize the opportunity" of Donald Trump's widely expected visit to Scotland later this month and stand up for the interests of Scottish firms, with the First Minister told to set out a “clear” position regarding possible engagements with the US president.

Amid unconfirmed reports that Prime Minister Keir Starmer has accepted an invitation to visit Mr Trump while he is in Scotland, pressure is mounting on Mr Swinney to detail what, if any, plans he and his colleagues in the Scottish Government have to to meet with the US president and his delegation.

It is understood details of any visit, including the dates, are still being finalised. But Mr Trump is expected to visit his inaugural golf resort in Aberdeenshire ahead of the opening of a second 18-hole course named after his Lewis-born mother, Mary Anne MacLeod. He may also visit his course at Turnberry in South Ayrshire.

Mr Swinney has already faced questions this year over his stance towards Mr Trump. In March, he said he did not say how a formal state visit to the UK - expected to take place later this autumn - could proceed in light of Mr Trump’s actions around Ukraine. The First Minister warned if the visit went ahead, it risked “undermining the future of western democracy”.

Donald Trump is expected to attend his Aberdeenshire resort if he visits Scotland this summer. | TSPL

Less than a fortnight later, however, Mr Swinney met Mr Trump’s son, Eric, who largely oversees the Trump Organisation’s businesses in Scotland, at Bute House. The meeting was requested by Sarah Malone, executive vice-president of Trump International Scotland, who was also in attendance.

While that meeting focused on the Trump Organisation’s investments in Scotland, figures from across the political and business spectrums have said Mr Swinney should act to ensure other Scottish businesses are fully represented at a time when there remains significant unease around the Trump administration’s use of tariffs.

Craig Hoy, the Scottish Conservative shadow finance and local government secretary, said: “Key Scottish businesses suffered the last time President Trump introduced tariffs, so it is vital that John Swinney seizes this opportunity to stand up for their interests.

“Ahead of any visit, the First Minister must make his position clear too on engaging with the president. Earlier in the year, he demanded the state visit was axed only to secretly meet Eric Trump a matter of weeks later.

“As industries like whisky and salmon worry about tariffs, it is important that Scotland speaks with one voice and engages firmly, but constructively, to protect jobs, economic growth and exports to America.”

Mr Swinney met in March with Mr Trump’s son, Eric. | PA

Dr Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC), said: “A visit from the sitting US president is a major opportunity to strengthen Scotland’s economic ties with the world’s biggest economy. The Prime Minister and First Minister should engage directly and continue to build on our deep connections with the US. This is about investment, exports and jobs, not politics. Scotland must be front and centre in global business conversations.

“Scotland’s exports, from whisky and salmon to renewables and fintech, are world class. The US is a key market and now’s the time to reinforce our value. We should be pushing for better trade terms, fewer barriers, and stronger commercial partnerships. This is about delivering real economic impact.”

Dr Cameron said if Mr Trump’s schedule allowed, the SCC would also be “delighted” to meet with him to help further its goals of growing Scottish exports, attracting US investment, and championing Scotland as a “global business hub”.

Guy Hinks, chair of the Federation of Small Businesses Scotland, said: "The US is a key market for many small Scottish businesses, particularly artisan food and drink makers, such as small distillers and craft bakers. For small Scottish firms who trade internationally, our research shows the US is the top market outside the EU, with more than half (59 per cent) exporting to the United States and nearly a third importing goods.

"Scotland should be making the most of every advantage it has when it comes to promoting the interests of the small businesses community, which drives so much of our economy. That includes seizing every opportunity to engage with the president of the US on matters affecting the interests of Scottish businesses.”

It is understood that should Mr Trump’s long rumoured visit be confirmed, Mr Swinney’s office would provide details of any plans. Any visit not expected to include a meeting with King Charles III, despite speculation the two men could meet at either Balmoral or Dumfries House in East Ayrshire.

Mr Swinney was criticised for meeting with Eric Trump at Bute House earlier this year, with Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater describing the engagement at the time as “totally inappropriate”.

“It is a bad call that sends a terrible message,” she said. “When it comes to the Trumps, the line between business and politics has always been blurred.”

On Wednesday, Police Scotland’s assistant constable Emma Bond said planning was underway for a “potential visit” to Scotland by Mr Trump. She said while official confirmation had not yet been made, it was important the force prepare in advance for what would be a “significant policing operation”.

The Scottish Government said it was working with the UK government to support Police Scotland, and that Mr Swinney had been briefed on police preparations.

When Mr Trump visited Scotland during his presidential term in 2018, the occasion required a major security operation, with thousands of people staging protests in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

Liberal Democrat Scottish affairs spokesperson Christine Jardine criticised the “millions in policing costs” run up by previous visits.

Mr Trump’s last visit to Scotland was in 2023, when he and Eric broke ground on the new course in Aberdeenshire, which is set to be officially opened next month.

Police Scotland Deputy Chief Constable Alan Speirs said earlier this week the cost of policing the mooted visit by Mr Trump would be “considerable”.

“We will seek support for the financial costs associated with such an event and I’d be confident that those costs will be met,” he said.

Mr Speirs said he was confident Police Scotland would be able to deal with any protests, urging those who would want to demonstrate to “do it in a fair and reasonable way and within the realms of the law”.

The Scotch Whisky Association has previously described being left “disappointed” at the companies it represents being impacted by the 10 per cent tariff imposed on US imports of UK goods, under sweeping changes announced by Mr Trump when he assumed the presidency.

The SWA, which represents more than 90 companies from across the Scotch whisky industry, said in April it would continue to support efforts by the UK government to reach a compromise agreement with Mr Trump’s administration.