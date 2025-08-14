The blazer has been worn by 18 children across five different schools in Midlothian

As thousands of parents and children across Scotland prepare for the first day back at school, one Midlothian family is keeping up a tradition which has lasted 30 years.

Yesterday, five-year-old Ellis McNeill set off for his first day at Stobhill Primary School in Gorebridge wearing the same blazer bought for his mum, teacher Katie McNeill, when she started school in 1995.

Since then, the blazer has been passed down through the generations, worn by 18 family members and friends across five different schools in Midlothian.

The blazer was bought for Ms McNeill by her auntie, Jane Carmichael, for her first day at Bonnyrigg Primary School exactly 30 years ago.

Five-year-old Ellis McNeill (right) started school at Stobhill Primary School yesterday, wearing the same blazer his mum (left) wore on her first day 30 years ago. | Jane Carmichael/ Katie McNeill

It had to be specially made by the Edinburgh based school uniform shop, Clan House, to fit Ms McNeill’s small size.

“I can actually remember wearing it and just feeling so special,” said Ms McNeill, who is now 35 and a teacher at Newtongrange Primary School.

“At the time, I didn’t realise how significant it would become, but as I’ve got older and seen it passed down, it feels like this prestigious wee symbol that is part of our family’s story and heritage.”

Over the last 30 years, the blazer has been worn by Ms McNeill’s sisters, cousins and great cousins. Several family friends have borrowed it for their children, too.

“It’s like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, that kind of franchise,” said Ms McNeill.

“We’re all obviously different sizes and different heights, but it just somehow manages to fit every child.

“As a teacher, I understand how big of a milestone it is when our children start school. So the blazer is a lovely wee symbol of that new chapter in all our kids' lives.”

Ms Carmichael, 68, who lives in Bonnyrigg, is thrilled the connection is still going strong 30 years on from buying the blazer for her niece.

“The blazer has been on a journey. The kids have worn them to five or six different local schools,” she said.

“We have to get a new badge for the blazer every year, for whichever school they’re going to. And all the names are written on the label.”

The blazer has been worn to Lasswade Primary, Bonnyrigg Primary, Hawthornden Primary, Hopefield Primary and Burnbrae Primary.

“Gorebridge, where Ellis is going to school, is the furthest it’s gone,” said Ms Carmichael.

For Ms McNeill, seeing her son Ellis in the blazer for his first day at school on Wednesday was a “full circle” moment.

Ellis McNeill (right) had a "great" first day at school on Wednesday and was excited to go back the next day | Jane Carmichael/ Katie McNeill

“I was always so excited for my own children to wear it. It was extra special that it was 30 years ago to the year that I wore it myself,” she said.

“We told Ellis the story about it being our family blazer. He can be so fussy with the things that he wears but he wore it proudly.

“He actually gave it back to me before he went into the school because he said he didn’t want to lose it.”

She hopes that the tradition continues well into the future.

“It’s a wee legacy. So many people have seen us wear it, who might not even be here anymore,” she said.

“I said to my husband yesterday, I wonder if Ellis' children will wear it, or if my sister's children in years to come will wear it.