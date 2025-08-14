Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

A man has died following an early morning crash involving a car and motorcycle.

Police were called to attend the crash at around 6.50am on Thursday.

The B7003 at Roslin Glen in Midlothian has now closed.

A male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been notified.

The B97003 is closed while emergency services attend the scene. | John Devlin

Emergency services remain in attendance.

A police spokesperson said: “The B7003 at Roslin Glen, Midlothian is closed following a fatal road crash.

“Police were called to a road crash involving a car and motorcyclist around 6.50am on Thursday, August 14.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.