Midlothian crash: B7003 closed after motorcyclist dies in early morning collision with car
A man has died following an early morning crash involving a car and motorcycle.
Police were called to attend the crash at around 6.50am on Thursday.
The B7003 at Roslin Glen in Midlothian has now closed.
A male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been notified.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
Emergency services remain in attendance.
A police spokesperson said: “The B7003 at Roslin Glen, Midlothian is closed following a fatal road crash.
“Police were called to a road crash involving a car and motorcyclist around 6.50am on Thursday, August 14.
“Emergency services are in attendance and the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
“His family has been notified. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.”
