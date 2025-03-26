Sand sculpture competition on Scottish beach in new BBC show hosted by Love Island star

The new BBC show will be filmed on an undisclosed Scottish beach

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new series which sees sand artists go head to head to create sculptures before the tide comes in is to be filmed in Scotland.

Race Against the Tide, hosted by Scottish comedian Iain Stirling, gives sculptors six hours to complete their work - from when the tide goes out, to when it comes back in and washes the artworks away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The six-part series is the first international adaptation of the original Canadian version of the show, which has been running since 2021. It features ten teams of artists competing to produce sand sculptures in the Bay of Fundy, between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

It is not yet known which Scottish beach will be the location for filming,

Edinburgh-born Mr Stirling, who is the voiceover for reality TV show Love Island, said: “Normally, when I’m asked to get beach ready, it’s for a very different kind of show. But this one is unlike anything I’ve seen before, and filming in Scotland makes it even more special - and will make attending Hibs games much easier.”

The broadcaster has not disclosed which Scottish beach will be the location for filming.

Louise Thornton, head of commissioning for BBC Scotland, said: “Against a background of a stunning Scottish seascape, this series will make a splash. Viewers will lap up the combination of artistry, jeopardy and fun - and Iain is the ideal host to steer the sand sculptors and audience through the show’s twists and turns.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Catton, head of commissioning, factual entertainment and events, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Tern and BBC Scotland to bring this feel-good competition to audiences right across the UK.

“Whether you live near a beach or simply take the kids to the sand pit at the local park, the epic sand sculptures in this series are sure to inspire families everywhere to get out in nature and give it a go.”