'Brilliant' BBC Scotland leader to leave in summer after 40 years with broadcaster

One of BBC Scotland’s most senior figures is leaving the broadcaster after almost 40 years of service.

Gary Smith - head of news and current affairs at BBC Scotland - has announced he will leave the role in the summer.

The BBC Scotland headquarters at Pacific Quay in Glasgow. Picture: BBC | BBC

A University of Glasgow graduate, Mr Smith started with the BBC as a news trainee in 1984. He would ultimately take over as head of news at BBC Scotland in 2016 and has overseen coverage of major news events in recent years, including the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral.

Mr Smith said: "It’s been a privilege to have a front row seat as history was made over the past four decades in Scotland, the UK and the world. I’ve worked with some brilliant colleagues, been involved in the biggest stories, and had a lot of fun along the way.

Gary Smith will leave his role with BBC Scotland in the summer | BBC Scotland

“Now the time’s right for a change, to revisit my first love of writing, to give something back to journalism by helping the next generation of reporters, and to have the space to spend more time with my wonderful family.

BBC Scotland Director Hayley Valentine paid tribute to Mr Smith, saying it was hard to overstate his contribution to news journalism.

"Gary has steered the newsroom through some huge stories - the EU referendum, several elections, the trial of Alex Salmond, Covid, and the death of her late Majesty, the Queen at Balmoral,” she said.

"His relationship with Network News, and the high regard in which he is held there, have made our newsroom all the stronger. At BBC Scotland, he has transformed our digital news offer, overseen the growth of our award-winning investigations department, and most recently launched a suite of new content focused on reaching diverse audiences in different ways.

"Personally, I will miss Gary terribly. He has not only been a brilliant colleague, but a supportive friend. Crucially, his judgement is second to none and his advice is always worth listening to.”

Mr Smith also completed a separate stint with Channel Four News from 1989, working as a senior political producer, foreign producer and programme editor.

He returned to the BBC in 1992, and would work as an assistant editor on the-then Nine O'Clock News, as well as later holding roles as editor of Political News and UK News Editor.