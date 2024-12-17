Sam Fender 'absolutely heartbroken' over being forced to cancel Scotland gig
Sam Fender has cancelled his second concert in Glasgow after damaging his vocal chord.
The singer-songwriter had been due to perform on Tuesday night in the second of two consecutive nights at the OVO Hydro.
But in a post made directly to social media, the North Shields-born musician announced he had been forced to cancel both the second Glasgow gig and a concert due to be held in Newcastle on Friday night.
He posted on Instagram and X: “Glasgow and Newcastle, as most of you know I’ve had the flu for a few days now. Regardless of how compromised my voice was I did everything I could to get it in working order last night to put on the best show possible.
“Today, I’ve had an ENT scope/camera down my throat and sadly I’ve haemorrhaged my right vocal cord, I’m absolutely heartbroken.
“This has been the best tour so far and all I want to do is get up and sing again for you all tonight.
“I’ve had two separate ENT doctors say if I perform tonight, l’m risking lasting damage to my voice and I have been advised to be on vocal rest and not use my voice for a prolonged length of time until it heals.
“I’ve done everything by the book this tour living like a monk, it’s so unlucky.
“I’m so, so sorry to all of you who are on your way tonight. We’re trying to figure out a way to reschedule for you all, more news soon. X”
The chart-topping singer is due to kick off the US leg of his tour in February.
A OVO Hydro spokesperson said: “Unfortunately due to illness, Sam Fender’s shows in Glasgow tonight & Newcastle on Friday have been cancelled.
“Event organisers are looking at potential reschedule options for these shows, so we will be back in touch shortly with more info. Please hold on to your tickets for now.”
