Sam Fender 'absolutely heartbroken' over being forced to cancel Scotland gig

The acclaimed singer-songwriter Sam Fender has been forced to cancel his Glasgow concert on Tuesday night

Sam Fender has cancelled his second concert in Glasgow after damaging his vocal chord.

The singer-songwriter had been due to perform on Tuesday night in the second of two consecutive nights at the OVO Hydro.

But in a post made directly to social media, the North Shields-born musician announced he had been forced to cancel both the second Glasgow gig and a concert due to be held in Newcastle on Friday night.

He posted on Instagram and X: “Glasgow and Newcastle, as most of you know I’ve had the flu for a few days now. Regardless of how compromised my voice was I did everything I could to get it in working order last night to put on the best show possible.

“Today, I’ve had an ENT scope/camera down my throat and sadly I’ve haemorrhaged my right vocal cord, I’m absolutely heartbroken.

“This has been the best tour so far and all I want to do is get up and sing again for you all tonight.

“I’ve had two separate ENT doctors say if I perform tonight, l’m risking lasting damage to my voice and I have been advised to be on vocal rest and not use my voice for a prolonged length of time until it heals.

“I’ve done everything by the book this tour living like a monk, it’s so unlucky.

“I’m so, so sorry to all of you who are on your way tonight. We’re trying to figure out a way to reschedule for you all, more news soon. X”

The chart-topping singer is due to kick off the US leg of his tour in February.

A OVO Hydro spokesperson said: “Unfortunately due to illness, Sam Fender’s shows in Glasgow tonight & Newcastle on Friday have been cancelled.