Slipknot at the Glasgow OVO Hydro: Here are 14 pictures from the gig - and the full setlist

Formed in Iowa in 1995, Slipknot rose to fame thanks to their self-titled debut album in 1999.

They gained even more mainstream success with 2001’s ‘Iowa’ and, despite a brief hiatus and personnel changes (bassist Paul Gray died in 2010) the band have gone on to release seven studio albums, most recently 2022’s ‘The End, So Far’.

The band, who are famous for wearing masks when playing live, are currently on tour playing their first album in full to mark its 25 anniversary.

And they made a stop in Glasgow on Sunday (December 15), with a long sold out gig at the OVO Hydro.

Here are 14 pictures from the show - and the full setlist.

Slipknot played:

742617000027 (recording)

(sic)

Eyeless

Wait and Bleed

Get This

Eeyore

Tattered & Torn (recording)

Me Inside

Liberate

Frail Limb Nursery (recording)

Purity

Prosthetics

No Life

Only One

Mudslide (recording)

Spit It Out

Surfacing

Scissors

Support Glasgow heavy metal band Bleed From Within provided support for Slipknot.

Thousands turned up early to check out Bleed From Within, who inspired several huge circle pits to open up on the floor.

The Hydro was completely sold out for the gig.