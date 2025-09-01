Scotland weather: Yellow rain warning issued for morning rush hour as travel disruption expected
A yellow weather warning for rain is in place for parts of South West Scotland and the Strathclyde region on Monday.
The warning was issued on Sunday by the Met Office and is in place until 10am on Monday morning.
The areas affected by the yellow warning are the Scottish borders, Dumfries and Galloway, East Ayrshire and South Lanarkshire.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has also issued three flood alerts affecting Dumfries and Galloway, Scottish Borders and West Central Scotland.
The warning said heavy showers are expected into Monday morning, with accumulations of 15-30mm predicted across the warning area. It said some areas could see rainfall of up to 40-50mm.
The Met Office warned the showers and potential flooding could lead to travel disruption during the morning rush hour.
It said spray and flooding on the roads may result in delays for drivers, while those using bus and train services may also be delayed.
Showers are also expected elsewhere on Monday, including Edinburgh and Glasgow, with Aberdeen experiencing heavy showers on Monday morning. Temperatures will hover around13C and 14C in most areas.
Commuters can check for travel updates on the Traffic Scotland and ScotRail website.
