The alleged incident happened during a football match in May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven people have been charged in connection with an alleged hate crime that took place at a Scottish Premiership football match.

The alleged incident happened at St Mirren Park during the St Mirren vs Aberdeen match on May 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage on social media showed individuals appearing to direct an abusive chant toward a St Mirren fan with a disability.

This footage was shared by other fans in an effort to identify those involved.

At the time, police described the footage as “despicable”.

Seven people have been charged in connection. | PA

On Monday, seven people were charged in connection with the incident.

Five men aged 23, 23, 22, 22 and 19 and two male youths, both aged 16, have been charged with threatening and abusive behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

At the time, a spokesperson for Aberdeen said: "The chant is totally unacceptable and not befitting the outstanding Aberdeen support that we experience from the vast majority, both at Pittodrie and on the road.