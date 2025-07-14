Police Scotland charge seven people over alleged hate crime at St Mirren vs Aberdeen game
Seven people have been charged in connection with an alleged hate crime that took place at a Scottish Premiership football match.
The alleged incident happened at St Mirren Park during the St Mirren vs Aberdeen match on May 3.
Footage on social media showed individuals appearing to direct an abusive chant toward a St Mirren fan with a disability.
This footage was shared by other fans in an effort to identify those involved.
At the time, police described the footage as “despicable”.
On Monday, seven people were charged in connection with the incident.
Five men aged 23, 23, 22, 22 and 19 and two male youths, both aged 16, have been charged with threatening and abusive behaviour.
Police say a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
At the time, a spokesperson for Aberdeen said: "The chant is totally unacceptable and not befitting the outstanding Aberdeen support that we experience from the vast majority, both at Pittodrie and on the road.
"We would like to apologise to the St Mirren fan involved and will work with the relevant authorities to assist in their investigation."