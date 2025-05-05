St Mirren vs Aberdeen: Hate crime reported at Scottish football match - Police Scotland investigate
Police are appealing for information after a reported hate crime at a football match.
Footage was filmed of fans at St Mirren vs Aberdeen on Saturday, showing Aberdeen supporters appearing to mock a disabled St Mirren fan.
The video, filmed at St Mirren Park in Paisley , Renfrewshire , is being investigated as a hate crime - and police branded the footage "despicable".
A post on social media, urging users to identify the Aberdeen fans, described it as "vile".
Inspector Megan Logan , Paisley Police Office, said: "This was a despicable action and we are keen to trace the individuals involved.
"Anyone with information on those involved is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2164."
