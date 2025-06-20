Plans have been revealed for the historic Dores Inn on the banks of Loch Ness.

A popular inn on the shores of Loch Ness that is owned by Scotland’s richest man would be turned into a sauna, bakery and beach cafe under new plans.

The Dores Inn, situated right on the water’s edge of the loch about ten miles south of Inverness, was bought by Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen late last year.

The Dores Inn on the banks of Loch Ness has been bought by Wildland Ltd, the company owned by Scotland's richest man, Anders Holch Povlsen. PIC: geograph.org/Anne Burgess. | geograph.org/Anne Burgess

Now his company WildLand Ltd is pushing ahead with a proposal to expand the inn under plans outlined to Highland Council.

A bakery and two new jetties would be created at the site if the expansion is approved. The existing car park and public toilets would also be overhauled.

A proposal of application notice was lodged late last month.

The restaurant and pub, which is closed, would remain shut for about two years in total to allow the renovations to be completed. Under the plans, the Dores Inn would reopen in 2026/27.

The Dores Inn, near Inverness | Google Maps

Pop-up food and refreshments, alongside outside covered seating, have been run at the site in the interim.

Public exhibitions on the plans for Dores Inn will be run by WildLand on June 27-28.

WildLand chief executive Tim Kirkwood said: "The Dores Inn sits at the heart of a much-loved community setting. As we explore options for its restoration and long-term operation, we're committed to involving the community from the outset.

“These exhibitions will offer a great opportunity for attendees to understand the scope of what’s being considered and to share ideas and concerns before detailed plans are finalised. We want the future of this site to reflect the needs and values of the people who know it best and value it as much as we do.”

A large area of fields to the north of the inn has been highlighted in the initial application and is expected to form part of the expansion plans.

Council planners are set to consider the expansion for approval by a deadline of August 20.

The Dores inn has been a historic landmark of the area, having been visited by Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Phillip in 1967.

The restaurant and pub is situated close to one of Mr Povlsen’s key hospitality businesses Aldourie Castle - a 300-year-old building that is rented out as an exclusive stay property. The venue served as the location for Mr Povlsen’s 50th birthday, with singer Lionel Richie flown in to perform for the event.

Anders Holch Povlsen, Scotland's richest man and largest landowner, who is funding the building of a new health and residential care centre near Tongue to help meet demand for services. PIC: Getty. | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

Wildland Ltd was set up by Mr Povlsen to manage his 220,000 acres in Scotland, much of it spread across seven estates in Sutherland and five more in the Cairngorms.

Mr Povlsen, who forged much of his fortune in the fashion retail business, has focused his investments in Scotland in large-scale nature restoration projects and his ‘Scandi-Scot’ style of high-end hospitality.

Lavinia Turner, head of region at WildLand Loch Ness, said of the inn’s redevelopment: "The Dores Inn has always been more than a pub - it's a gathering place, a gateway to the loch, and an important part of local life.